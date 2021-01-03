Boys & Girls Clubs provide place for virtual learning students to learn

FLORENCE, S.C. — Since the beginning of the school year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area has provided Community Learning Centers in its Florence, Hartsville Lake City and Hemingway clubs for virtual learning students so they can learn in a safe environment assisted by mentors.
Neal Zimmerman, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, said his board determined the best way to use its resources during the pandemic would be to do something for the virtual students. He said so many of the after-school program students’ parents need to work and having their children home during the school day, even though they might want them learning virtually, was not the best option.
He said the board decided, after conversations with parents and school administrators in Florence and Darlington counties, to offer a safe and supervised placed for virtual learners. The community learning center is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for school and afterward for the after-school program.
“We have a good staff and a good relationship with the schools,” Zimmerman said.
Breakfast and lunch and an afternoon snack are provided for the students.
While at the club, students are focused on their online work, allowing parents to go to work without worrying about whether their child is getting work accomplished, Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said that since the outbreak of COVID, the sites are limited to about 75 students at a time. Before COVID, the Boys & Girls Clubs provided after-school care for more than 200 children.
Zimmerman said about 30 students from Florence One Schools are participating in the all-day virtual learning classes and another 30 AB students are attending.
The Boys & Girls Clubs are offering services at their locations in Florence, Hartsville and Lake City. Zimmerman said they are getting close to offering the service in Timmonsville.
Zimmerman said they have gone from a four-hour day to a 10½-hour day.
“It is costing us more,” he said. “But the community has been very good to the Boys & Girls Clubs in all three communities. All three communities have stepped up to the plate.”
From the onset, Zimmerman said, it has been a community effort, starting with Florence One Schools and McLeod Regional Medical Center, which provided valuable assistance and knowledge about broadband width necessary to set up for the virtual learning students.
He said the Lake City schools provided three teachers to work with the students.
“It really is a partnership,” he said.
Zimmerman said on the second day their internet went down and Florence One came right over to help get them back online. He said the same happened in Lake City. He said everyone has pitched in and been very helpful. He said it just reminds you that you are not on island all alone.
Zimmerman said they are following all CDC guidelines. He said the students are separated into “bubbles” with teachers interacting with only a certain group of students. He said they have had situations in which students have had to remain at home due to the virus; however, because the students only interact with their group, the centers have not had to shut down completely. Zimmerman said the parents have been very understanding when their child was sent home at 4 p.m. and not able to return for about two weeks.
Zimmerman said because of the Community Learning Centers in their Florence, Hartsville Lake City and Hemingway clubs, these students have been able to stay connected to teachers and some of their friends, all while following CDC guidelines. He said it is import for children to stay connected emotionally as well as for their academic well-being. He said the Boys & Girls Clubs Of the Pee Dee Area is excited to be able to provide children and parents a viable solution to virtual learning.