Boys & Girls Clubs provide place for virtual learning students to learn

Zimmerman said that since the outbreak of COVID, the sites are limited to about 75 students at a time. Before COVID, the Boys & Girls Clubs provided after-school care for more than 200 children.

Zimmerman said about 30 students from Florence One Schools are participating in the all-day virtual learning classes and another 30 AB students are attending.

The Boys & Girls Clubs are offering services at their locations in Florence, Hartsville and Lake City. Zimmerman said they are getting close to offering the service in Timmonsville.

Zimmerman said they have gone from a four-hour day to a 10½-hour day.

“It is costing us more,” he said. “But the community has been very good to the Boys & Girls Clubs in all three communities. All three communities have stepped up to the plate.”

From the onset, Zimmerman said, it has been a community effort, starting with Florence One Schools and McLeod Regional Medical Center, which provided valuable assistance and knowledge about broadband width necessary to set up for the virtual learning students.

He said the Lake City schools provided three teachers to work with the students.

“It really is a partnership,” he said.