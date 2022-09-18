Boys & Girls Clubs to honor Susan and Rick Goings as 2022 Champions for Youth

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area is honoring Susan and Rick Goings as 2022 Champions for Youth on Tuesday at the SiMT building on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.

Susan and Rick Goings have dedicated decades to serving children both in the United States and abroad, and are responsible for the establishment and ongoing operations of the Boys & Girls Club in Hemingway, said Neal Zimmerman Jr. He is executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.

“The Goingses have made humanitarian and philanthropic efforts a cornerstone of their lives and left a legacy to youth in countless communities,” Zimmerman said in a media advisory.

While serving as chairman and CEO of Tupperware Brands, in 1998 at the urging of local Tupperware employees in Hemingway, the couple decided to open a Boys & Girls Club for Hemingway youth. It was a dream of many in the community to have a place for youth to go.

The Goingses helped purchase a 30,000-square-foot facility and funded extensive renovations to get the Hemingway club up and running.

Today, the Boys & Girls Club in Hemingway provides more than 350 youth annually with programs that empower them to become good citizens, excel academically, and lead healthy and productive lives, Zimmerman said.

“Rick Goings’ service to clubs began in 1990 when he was asked to assist Boys Clubs of America with their transition to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Almost 30 years of service followed on the National Board of Governors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), where he also served two separate terms as the organization’s chairman. Susan Goings also contributed much to the organization, serving as the Chairman of BGCA’s National Conference. She also serves on the Rollins College Hamilton Hold Board,” states the media advisory.

In 2019, the Goingses co-founded the World Federation of Youth Clubs. More than 4,000 clubs serve youth in 30 countries worldwide and address the growing need for international youth clubs for children and teens.

The Goingses also provide financial resources for college scholarships and youth-development programs for at risk youth through their foundation.

“The Pee Dee area has been blessed by many years of support the Goingses have provided to the youth of Hemingway,” Zimmerman said. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area is proud to honor Rick and Susan as their 2022 Champions for Youth.”

Others who have been recipients of this award: 2019, William T. “Billy” Jarrell; 2018, Tom Ewart; 2017, Rob Colones; 2016, Buddy Brand; 2015, Dr. Tammy Pawloski; 2014, Florence Boys & Girls Club 50th Anniversary; 2013, East Florence Mission/ Center Day School; 2012, Rev. Dr. William P. Diggs; 2011, Darla Moore; 2010, Ralph R. Porter, Jr.; 2009, Dr. Allie E. Brooks Jr.; 2008, Richard C. Harrington Jr.; 2007, Rep. James E. Clyburn; 2006, Sen. Hugh Leatherman Sr.; 2005, Dr. Luther F. Carter and 2004, Frank Avent.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area provides services to more than 3,500 youth a year through six club sites in three counties: Florence, Hartsville, Hemingway, Lake City, Pamplico and Timmonsville.

“We offer children four pillars: A safe place to learn & grow; Ongoing relationships with caring adults; Life enhancing programs & character development exercises; Hope & Opportunity,” Zimmerman said.

He said the club is making a difference in the lives of children. Ninety-eight percent of club members maintain a passing grade point average in school Ninety-seven percent of their members’ teachers say members’ homework is completed on a daily basis. Eighty-eight of their members’ teachers notice club members care more about learning and the same number say member’s behavior has improved.

Ninety-seven percent of their members’ parents say their children learned how to set goals and eighty-five percent of their parents say Club services help them hold a job.

Funds are raised through this event to help area children with various levels of sponsors and tickets.