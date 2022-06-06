 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys State teaches students about government, Moorehead says

  • 0

FLORENCE – Gene Morehead, chairman of the Boys State committee, spoke to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors in downtown Florence.

Morehead’s association with Boys State goes back to 1963 when he attended as a high school student. Morehead is a retired family court judge and lives in Florence.

He has served as the program’s director, counselor and participant. Now Morehead helps solicit sponsors that will help pay for nominees from Florence to attend Boys State.

Between 1,100 and 1,200 young men from across the state attend Boys State each year. Approximately 40 or more are from Florence.

South Carolina is the second largest Boys State in the United States, Morehead said. There is a Boys State in every state.

Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and gives students the opportunity to learn about government in American by participating in a mock governmental system.

He said it is a political process with 30 cities, 10 counties and two political parties – the Naturalist and the Federalists.

People are also reading…

Representatives from city government, county government and state government participate in the program, talking about their particular branch of government.

During the weeklong program, the students are given the opportunity to run for and be elected for positions ranging from mayor of a city to governor. Three from Florence have been elected as governor at Boys State – Jimmy McLeod in 1948, Charlie Hague in 1960 and Alex Pipkins in 1989.

Palmetto Boys State was started in 1940. This year the event is being held June 12-18 at Anderson University, where it has been held since 2011.

He said prior to that it has been held at the University of South Carolina, The Citadel, and Wofford College. He said Girls State is held each year at Presbyterian College.

Morehead said at the end of the weeklong program, the young men board buses and go to the state capitol in Columbia. They visit the various chambers of government and have a picnic on the capital grounds.

He said the program is a way for young men to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in mock elections. They have mock elections and trails with juries.

There is a band, achorus and athletic events. It is jam-packed week.

Morehead said he goes to schools during the year and talks with guidance counselors about the program. They are looking for the best all-rounded individuals at the schools and are trying to get representatives from all school situations – public, private and home schoolers.

It is his job to find sponsors for boys from schools that can’t afford to pay $300 to sponsor a student, he said.

He said the program is run by young people. All the counselors are previous Boys State participants.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House of Hope founder dies

House of Hope founder dies

LAMAR, S.C. -- One of the people instrumental in the development of what is now House of Hope of the Pee Dee has died.

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the woods of southeastern Florence County archaeologists recently revisited a dig that was first located in 1984 and offers a unique look into a society that was here when Spanish explorers first came through.

Lynches River earns national water trail designation

Lynches River earns national water trail designation

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Revolutionary River Trail -- the 60 miles of the Lynches River between Lynches River County Park and The Great Pee Dee River plus another six miles of that river -- Friday earned recognition as the state's second National Water Trail.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this violin could fetch $11 million at auction

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert