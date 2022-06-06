Boys State teaches students about government, Moorehead says

FLORENCE – Gene Morehead, chairman of the Boys State committee, spoke to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors in downtown Florence.

Morehead’s association with Boys State goes back to 1963 when he attended as a high school student. Morehead is a retired family court judge and lives in Florence.

He has served as the program’s director, counselor and participant. Now Morehead helps solicit sponsors that will help pay for nominees from Florence to attend Boys State.

Between 1,100 and 1,200 young men from across the state attend Boys State each year. Approximately 40 or more are from Florence.

South Carolina is the second largest Boys State in the United States, Morehead said. There is a Boys State in every state.

Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and gives students the opportunity to learn about government in American by participating in a mock governmental system.

He said it is a political process with 30 cities, 10 counties and two political parties – the Naturalist and the Federalists.

Representatives from city government, county government and state government participate in the program, talking about their particular branch of government.

During the weeklong program, the students are given the opportunity to run for and be elected for positions ranging from mayor of a city to governor. Three from Florence have been elected as governor at Boys State – Jimmy McLeod in 1948, Charlie Hague in 1960 and Alex Pipkins in 1989.

Palmetto Boys State was started in 1940. This year the event is being held June 12-18 at Anderson University, where it has been held since 2011.

He said prior to that it has been held at the University of South Carolina, The Citadel, and Wofford College. He said Girls State is held each year at Presbyterian College.

Morehead said at the end of the weeklong program, the young men board buses and go to the state capitol in Columbia. They visit the various chambers of government and have a picnic on the capital grounds.

He said the program is a way for young men to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in mock elections. They have mock elections and trails with juries.

There is a band, achorus and athletic events. It is jam-packed week.

Morehead said he goes to schools during the year and talks with guidance counselors about the program. They are looking for the best all-rounded individuals at the schools and are trying to get representatives from all school situations – public, private and home schoolers.

It is his job to find sponsors for boys from schools that can’t afford to pay $300 to sponsor a student, he said.

He said the program is run by young people. All the counselors are previous Boys State participants.

