Braddock nearly wins District 3 primary, heads to runoff with Robby Hill

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seven votes separated Bryan Braddock from winning the Florence City Council District 3 primary.

Braddock received 595 votes (or 49.62%) of a total of 1,202 cast in the primary held Tuesday.

South Carolina election laws mandate a runoff in a primary for one open seat if none of the candidates running receive 50% plus one vote. As 1,202 ballots were cast, Braddock would have needed 602 votes, seven less than he received.

Braddock said Tuesday evening that he appreciated the support of the voters, especially when considering the strong field of candidates he faced.

He will now move into a Feb. 9 runoff with second-place finisher Robby Hill.

Braddock said he is happy to be moving on to the runoff and appreciative of the support of the community.

Hill, a former city councilman, received 282 votes (23.52%) to finish second.

Hill said on Facebook he is honored to be in the runoff. He added he appreciates everyone who voted in the race. Hill said that everyone in District 3 needs to vote in the runoff. He added he will be focused on reaching out to the supporters of the candidates that did not move on.