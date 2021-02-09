 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braddock, Nesmith Jackson win Florence City Council primary runoff elections
0 comments
breaking top story

Braddock, Nesmith Jackson win Florence City Council primary runoff elections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Bryan Braddock and Leshonda Nesmith Jackson won Florence City Council special primary election runoffs Tuesday.

Braddock defeated former city councilman Robby Hill. Braddock received 951 of the 1,278 votes (74.4%). Hill received 327 votes.

There are no Democrats registered in the District 3 race, so it is very likely that Braddock will be the general election winner of the seat. Braddock lost a bid for mayor in November.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nesmith Jackson defeated Joey McMillan in the District 1 race. She received 351 of the 587 votes (59.8%).

Nesmith Jackson will move on to face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that he was unaware of any major issues in the elections.

Alford also said that turnout was light.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert