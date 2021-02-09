Braddock, Nesmith Jackson win Florence City Council primary runoff elections

FLORENCE, S.C. – Bryan Braddock and Leshonda Nesmith Jackson won Florence City Council special primary election runoffs Tuesday.

Braddock defeated former city councilman Robby Hill. Braddock received 951 of the 1,278 votes (74.4%). Hill received 327 votes.

There are no Democrats registered in the District 3 race, so it is very likely that Braddock will be the general election winner of the seat. Braddock lost a bid for mayor in November.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nesmith Jackson defeated Joey McMillan in the District 1 race. She received 351 of the 587 votes (59.8%).

Nesmith Jackson will move on to face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that he was unaware of any major issues in the elections.

Alford also said that turnout was light.