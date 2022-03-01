 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braddock will mount City Council re-election campaign
0 Comments

Braddock will mount City Council re-election campaign

  • 0
Bryan Braddock

Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock will seek a full term in office.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock will seek a full term in office.

Braddock told the Morning News on Monday afternoon that he plans to run to keep the District 3 seat he holds on the council.

District 3 includes most of south Florence and part of west Florence.

Braddock said in his year and a half on the council he had helped to convert the city’s streetlights to LED, address some of the city’s storm water issues and improve the city’s roads.

“Having seen success in working with the other members of the council, I’m very encouraged to continue doing the work that we’ve done and new work in the future,” Braddock said.

Braddock was elected in a 2021 special election to fill the seat vacated by Buddy Brand when Brand was elected to the Florence County Council. Braddock also ran for mayor in 2020 but came up short to Teresa Myers Ervin.

He serves as the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee. He is a graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University, where he majored in economics.

After graduation, Braddock eventually became the owner of a landscaping business.

He developed an addiction to opioids and crack cocaine after suffering a back injury on a job. That addiction continued as he moved into real estate development.

That drug addiction led to four felonies on his record.

Braddock eventually attended a program through the Florence Baptist Temple and has been clean since. He was pardoned of the four felonies on his record in March. Braddock announced his campaign 12 days later.

He and his wife, Tracey, have five children.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Burgess running for state superintendent
Local News

Gary Burgess running for state superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The man who accused Molly Spearman and others of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the Florence Four school district is running to replace Spearman as superintendent of education. Florence Four board spokesman Gary Burgess announced his campaign Monday afternoon at an event held at Wofford College, his alma mater. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert