Braddock will mount City Council re-election campaign

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock will seek a full term in office.

Braddock told the Morning News on Monday afternoon that he plans to run to keep the District 3 seat he holds on the council.

District 3 includes most of south Florence and part of west Florence.

Braddock said in his year and a half on the council he had helped to convert the city’s streetlights to LED, address some of the city’s storm water issues and improve the city’s roads.

“Having seen success in working with the other members of the council, I’m very encouraged to continue doing the work that we’ve done and new work in the future,” Braddock said.

Braddock was elected in a 2021 special election to fill the seat vacated by Buddy Brand when Brand was elected to the Florence County Council. Braddock also ran for mayor in 2020 but came up short to Teresa Myers Ervin.

He serves as the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee. He is a graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University, where he majored in economics.