Bradley, Barnes, McCall organize gun violence town hall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Councilman Al Bradley has been on the County Council for 16 years and he says he’s never seen gun violence in the city this bad.
And when he received four phone calls in three days about gun violence in Florence, Bradley knew he had to do something to address the problem.
One of the four calls, Bradley said at a news conference held Thursday, involved a former student that he mentored. The former student came home one day to find his 14-year-old son dead on the porch from gun violence.
“I actually got four calls in three days and I had a connection with everybody,” Bradley said. “It was people like a former student who looked up to me when I was his assistant principal and now he’s a grown man with a family and the person he thought about to reach out to was me. It touched my heart.”
Bradley said he reached out to his sister, Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, and Florence City Councilman Chaquez McCall because of their connection with the community to organize a town hall scheduled for next week to discuss the problem.
At the news conference, none of the three said they had the answer to the violence problem in Florence but all wanted to have a conversation with the community to look for potential solutions to the problem.
“We’re going to see what we can do to resolve the issue,” Bradley said.
Barnes said it was time for the community to rise up and address the gun violence issue. “This is all of our problems and it will take all of us to solve it,” Barnes added.
McCall said it was time for the community to address the issues.
“We’re not claiming to have the solutions to all the problems,” McCall said. “We’re asking the community to come out and let’s have a community conversation about how we can stop this violence in our communities.”
McCall said he was confident the community could come together and address the issue.
The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Florence One Schools McClenaghan Administrative Annex located at 500 S. Dargan St.