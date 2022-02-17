Bradley, Barnes, McCall organize gun violence town hall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Councilman Al Bradley has been on the County Council for 16 years and he says he’s never seen gun violence in the city this bad.

And when he received four phone calls in three days about gun violence in Florence, Bradley knew he had to do something to address the problem.

One of the four calls, Bradley said at a news conference held Thursday, involved a former student that he mentored. The former student came home one day to find his 14-year-old son dead on the porch from gun violence.

“I actually got four calls in three days and I had a connection with everybody,” Bradley said. “It was people like a former student who looked up to me when I was his assistant principal and now he’s a grown man with a family and the person he thought about to reach out to was me. It touched my heart.”

Bradley said he reached out to his sister, Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, and Florence City Councilman Chaquez McCall because of their connection with the community to organize a town hall scheduled for next week to discuss the problem.