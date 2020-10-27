 Skip to main content
Brailey family cuts ribbon on Florence Habitat home
Brailey family cuts ribbon on Florence Habitat home

FLORENCE, S.C. − Speeches were made Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cut, a house thrice blessed, a bible presented, a $500 Restore gift certificate gifted, the keys delivered and just like that Con'Stella Brailey and her family were the owners of the latest house built by the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity.

Well, not just like that.

There was a lot of work put in from beginning to end − on a build that lacked volunteers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then there were the sponsors − Assurant was the primary sponsor while Wells Fargo and the city of Florence stepped up as well.

Brailey herself put in 320 hours on the build − more than required − in addition to classes she had to take. Subcontractors shouldered the other build hours, which extended the build time on the home at 12 West Marion Street.

But done it is, and at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brailey, her family, friends, supporters, donors, Habitat officials and city of Florence officials gathered to celebrate the transfer of the four-bedroom, two-story house − approximately 1,700 square feet in all.

The home, on a corner lot at 1002 West Marion Street provided by the city, is designed to fit in with the rest of the neighborhood.

"It's great; it feels real great," said new homeowner Bailey, who sounded as if she was grinning from ear to ear under her mask.

Brailey spent time building the home from the foundation to painting and headers and "everything else," she said.

"It was fun, and I got to meet so many people and businesses," she said of the experience.

As a side benefit of her time building the house, if something breaks, she said she can fix it.

Brailey's daughter, Mahogany, and sons, Zavion and Dylan, were dressed in matching outfits for the occasion. They eagerly stepped up to cut the ribbon to their new home, and then she stood by outside while the children stood by inside as attendees toured the new home.

Four bedrooms, two up and two down, 2½ bathrooms, kitchen/dining room, den, front porch and fenced-in backyard.

Work has already started on the next build − 108 West Vista Street − with preparations to pour the foundation.

