FLORENCE, S.C. — With a gray cancer ribbon pinned to his hat, brain tumor survivor Chris Lane is on a mission to raise brain cancer awareness nationally in the name of all survivors, fighters and the fallen.

Lane was less than a year old when he almost died from the removal of a rare brain tumor, causing him to have problems as a child and seizures until he was 15. Only at 17 years old was Lane able to completely come off medication.

“The difficulty with having it at that age is I don’t know what life was like pre having a brain tumor,” Lane said. “I know what life was like post having a brain tumor, but do I know if the two were similar or if it’d be the same? I don’t know.”

Although Lane survived his surgery, he lost his cousin and multiple friends to the disease. Now with their memory in mind, Lane is fighting for a nation-wide recognition of brain cancer with the aim of funding further research of the disease.

Lane’s cousin found out he had a brain tumor after going to the doctor for migraines.

“[My cousin] was 36 at the time and to watch him go through what he went through was really a struggle, and I didn’t even consider it or didn’t really take what full effect it had on me emotionally until many years later,” Lane said.

Having sent a multitude of letters to the White House with little to no response, Lane persists in his communications with the goal of bringing brain cancer to the same level of importance and acknowledgement as more prominently supported cancers.

“Everybody wants to support breast cancer and wants to promote breast cancer,” Lane said. “I get it — please do that. It’s a very worthy and important cause, and it needs to be advocated for, but there’s 11 other months out of the year and 100 other cancers out there that also need to be advocated for and fought for and there are people who are struggling with them.”

On May 7 Lane participated in a 5K alongside 5,000 others in Washington, D.C., to raise money and awareness for brain cancer and tumors. Of the 5,000 participants, Lane said, only 200 were survivors like him.

“I’m very blessed and very fortunate that I can advocate and push and try to fight for this right here, and I’m going to until the Lord sees fit to let me go, I’m going to,” Lane said.

May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month, and upon request by Lane, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will be lit up gray on May 24 — a date that also commemorates the anniversary of Lane’s brain tumor removal.

On July 21 Lane will be throwing out the first pitch for the Miami Marlins in honor of brain cancer awareness, and on June 29 the Florence Flamingoes will be hosting Brain Cancer Awareness Night and will be recognizing survivors, families and caregivers at their home game.

“Whatever struggle you have been through, have the courage, the bravery to speak up about it ‘cause that’s the only way that you’re going to get the help that you need and desire,” Lane said. “Everybody has been through something, everybody. Not everybody has been through cancer but everybody has been through something.”

While visiting a Christmas shop recently Lane saw there was only one type of cancer ornament. When he asked the store clerk where the other ribbons were she responded, “that’s the one that makes us money.” Lane said that it is instances such as these that cause him to advocate so hard for brain cancer awareness.

“If I have one message to everybody it’s if you’ve got something in your heart like this right here, do it with passion, have a passion about it,” Lane said. “Don’t go halfway about something. Light a fire under yourself — whatever it takes — and be passionate and advocate for yourself, advocate for what’s important to you.”

Lane recommended both the National Brain Tumor Society and American Brain Tumor Association as organizations that accept donations to fund brain cancer research.

Lane and his wife also have their own organization — The Bible Project — that accepts donations and takes Bibles across the country and world to cancer hospitals.