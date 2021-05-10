Brandy Hysong honored by peers at hospital in Kingstree

“I worked out in the field cross breeding and developing new cotton varieties in various parts of the Southeast,” Hysong said. “I literally planted, helped manage, collected data, handpicked and ginned the cotton from all of these research plots. I thoroughly enjoyed this work. I love to be outside, and it brings me peace.”

“He was my only sibling; his name was Charlie Robinson,” Hysong said. “I named my daughter after him. Up until his death I had never experienced any type of loss, so it had a dramatic impact on my life. Even though the outcome of my experience wasn’t what we had prayed for, you feel as though you may make a difference in someone else’s life. And if you can’t, you can empathize and understand their grief and loss. It’s hard to understand something when you haven’t actually experienced it yourself. I think grief in itself makes you a more caring, patient person. At some point in your life, one will experience grief. It’s what makes us human and connects us all.”