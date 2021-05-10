Brandy Hysong honored by peers at hospital in Kingstree

FLORENCE, S.C. — Brandy Hysong is a nursing supervisor at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree.
Before becoming a nurse, Hysong did research on genetically engineered cotton for Bayer CropScience.
“I worked out in the field cross breeding and developing new cotton varieties in various parts of the Southeast,” Hysong said. “I literally planted, helped manage, collected data, handpicked and ginned the cotton from all of these research plots. I thoroughly enjoyed this work. I love to be outside, and it brings me peace.”
Hysong said she was prompted to go to nursing school after the loss of her brother, who was killed in a car accident at 19 years old.
“He was my only sibling; his name was Charlie Robinson,” Hysong said. “I named my daughter after him. Up until his death I had never experienced any type of loss, so it had a dramatic impact on my life. Even though the outcome of my experience wasn’t what we had prayed for, you feel as though you may make a difference in someone else’s life. And if you can’t, you can empathize and understand their grief and loss. It’s hard to understand something when you haven’t actually experienced it yourself. I think grief in itself makes you a more caring, patient person. At some point in your life, one will experience grief. It’s what makes us human and connects us all.”
Hysong said her first job as a nurse was at Carolinas Hospital System.
“I worked along with my mom,” Hysong said. “She was the charge nurse in CVICU. She was an awesome nurse and took good care of her patients. I learned a lot from her in such a short amount of time, because less than a year later of me becoming a nurse she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She was given a three-month prognosis but fought long and hard and passed away three years later.”
Hysong said that as a new nurse in SICU at Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, she met Dr. Troy Gamble. He eventually left Carolinas to be the new hospitalist at Williamsburg Regional and opened the ICU there.
“I as well as a few other nurses left with him to open the ICU,” Hysong said.
That was in 2013. Hysong became the nursing supervisor in November of 2019. She said being a supervisor is very challenging.
“I enjoy it, because not only do I help patients but I get to directly help my co-workers and peers,” Hysong said. “Williamsburg is a small hospital, and I love the small family atmosphere we have there. That’s why I work there instead of the bigger hospitals in Florence. I literally live minutes from both of them, but I drive an hour to work.”
Hysong said COVID-19 was a huge challenge at their small hospital and for her.
“Not only was I a new supervisor, but dealing with a pandemic in our small critical-access hospital was very demanding,” she said. “We all pulled together as a team and were able to overcome and take care of very critically ill patients despite not having the luxuries of a larger facility. Many of our staff, including physicians, had COVID, which put a strain on our small hospital, but we pulled together as a family and were able to adapt and overcome. We are a resilient group that remain there, nurses and physicians, and strive to see the hospital survive. We can’t wait to see our new facility that will be completed in January of 2023.”
Hysong’s nomination read, “I found her to be one of the most level-headed, competent nurses in any of the critical care areas…Not only does she serve as a Nurse Educator for new nurses in the I.C.U., she continues to be one of our best nurses there. ... She is loved by all of our patients. Her warm smile and reassuring nature makes her a patient favorite.”
She was recently elected by her peers as Nurse of the Year.
“I most definitely credit both of my parents for my level headedness and strength,” Hysong said.
“I was blessed to have the kindest. most giving parents. I have learned from their positivity and strength to carry on despite the losses they have endured. I still witness that daily watching my dad.”
A native of Florence, Hysong graduated from South Florence High School and the College of Charleston with honors in 1998. She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry.
Hysong has one daughter, Charlie Maris Hysong.
“She is my pride and joy, and my world revolves around her,” Hysong said. “She is graduating from South Florence High School this year and is going to the College of Charleston in the fall.”