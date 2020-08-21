Breaking Free event goes virtual

FLORENCE, S.C. — In honor of October’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is hosting Breaking Free Virtual 2020.
Throughout the entire month of October, people can take steps against domestic violence by participating in one of two challenges. All proceeds will go toward the Emergency Safe Shelter, a shelter for women and children displaced by family violence.
Normally this event is hosted in Florence in person, but due to COVID-19, Pee Dee Coalition has decided to host it virtually this year.
“We want to encourage people all throughout the Pee Dee to participate,” said Savannah Wright, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Assault.
Breaking Free is a way of honoring October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she said.
Take a break from your daily routine and experience something totally different, and don’t let this period of isolation stop you from making a difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence, Wright said.
The Pee Dee Coalition has created two separate challenges this year. The competition will last the entire month of October.
The first option is the 25 Miles in One Month Challenge. Runners or walkers may complete 25 miles at their own pace. In the second option, the Distance Challenge, participants create a personal goal, or simply put themselves to the test. Participants complete as many miles as they can throughout the month of October.
The challenges are for individuals and teams. Those who compete as a team will be eligible to win both individual and team recognition and prizes.
A special award will be presented to the individual or team that raises the most donations. The fee to participate is $50 for individuals and $200 for teams.
“When you register for our Virtual Race, you’re signing up for much more than just a spirited event,” said a representative on the coalition's website. “Our creative organizers have brought their passion and knowledge to the table, with the intention of making this year’s Breaking Free Race unforgettable. Although we wish we could see our runners face-to-face, we are excited to try something new.”
This year, Pee Dee Coalition is inviting you to go the distance while staying socially distant.
The deadline for registering is Sept. 15.
For more information, visit www.peedeecoalition.org/BreakingFree
