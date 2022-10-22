Breast cancer survivor: Don’t miss your mammogram

FLORENCE, S.C. — Many women avoid regular checkups and annual screenings.

The most recent data from the American Cancer Society reports only 54% of women greater than age 45 are up-to-date with annual mammograms.

Wanda Killen, like many women, postponed her annual mammogram because of other things going on in life. For her, it was dealing with health problems that caused her to have surgery.

“I just put it off (a mammogram) because of the other things going on with my body. The simple fact is, I had so many other things going on,” she said.

Two years had flown by since her last mammogram. The Cancer Society recommends women start getting annual mammograms at age 40. Killen made a checkup appointment with her OB/GYN, Dr. Jennifer Patchett, who then encouraged her to get her mammogram because of the two-year lapse.

Killen said it was not typical for her to miss her annual mammogram. “I went and got a mammogram, and it was very obvious, so I got a biopsy to confirm,” Killen said. “After the biopsy, Dr. Patchett told me the news. My husband, Gary, and I sat there in shock, and we didn’t know what to say. I remember the look on Gary’s face. I just never thought I would get cancer. We didn’t have cancer in my family. My mother didn’t have it, and I just couldn’t believe it.”

Soon after diagnosis, a multidisciplinary team of experts met at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center to discuss her situation. The team consisted of cancer specialists, a radiation oncologist, surgeons other support professionals. It was determined she needed a lumpectomy to remove the cancer.

A lumpectomy involves removing the cancerous tissue surgically. It is considered a breast-saving procedure. In addition, Killen had her lymph node on the right side near her breast also removed.

“I was nervous it (the cancer) was coming out, but I was also glad it was coming out of my body,” she said. “I just didn’t know what to expect when I woke up from surgery. You don’t know what it will feel like, or look like.”

The plan was for her to get radiation therapy after surgery, instead of chemotherapy.

“I walked in to meet with my radiation oncologist, Dr. Eric Wooten, thinking I would get 4 to 5 treatments of radiation. Much to my surprise it was 20 treatments,” Killen said.

Every day, except weekends, she would go to get her radiation treatment at the same time. At first, she said she didn’t feel any different. As the treatments continued, she would feel more tired and sometimes weak, and she tried not to go home and worry.

“There’s only so much I can do when I get tired. I decided it’s okay if there’s a little bit of dust here or there around the house. I mainly wanted to just keep going through the radiation and felt like everything was going to be okay. I just accepted it was something I had to do. I trusted the Lord would take me through this, and really, I haven’t had problems with the treatments.”

The first week of October, bells rang to celebrate Killen’s last radiation treatment. A small crowd of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center Radiation Oncology team members gathered, along with her husband. With all the confidence and optimism of the future, Wanda Killen rang the bell to signify her as cancer-free.

“Officially, I won’t be free of cancer for five years, but I feel like I’m cancer-free,” Wanda said.

“That works out to 1,826 days,” Gary Killen said. “Until then, we’ll continue with regular mammograms and follow-up appointments. The doctors were great about explaining everything. The bell is a great sound to hear, and it’s a great feeling that this is over. We’re going to celebrate with the staff today. It’s an accomplishment, and hopefully, she’s cured.”

Wanda offered a word of advice to women who may think about skipping their annual mammogram. You may not see or feel a lump.

“Don’t ever miss a mammogram, and make sure to check yourself regularly. I never felt anything. Don’t be scared, the doctors will take care of you. The team that works here believe in their job, and it really helped put me at ease. They make sure everything gets done, it helps you get through something like this.

“Trust your doctors. My doctors, Dr. Mark Pack, surgeon, Dr. Wael Ghalayini, hematology and oncology, and Dr. Eric Wooten, radiation oncology, are wonderful. Ask questions and keep asking questions till you get answers. Life is life. If it was my time to go, then it is what it is. I decided it wasn’t my time and wasn’t going to let cancer end it.”

To schedule a mammogram, call MUSC Health Florence Medical Center at 843-674-4525. A referral from a doctor is not required.