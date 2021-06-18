Brian Fast named chairman of Greater Florence Chamber board

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brian Fast of First Citizens Bank will be the new chairman of the 2021-2022 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce board, beginning July 1.
Fast replaces Mike Reichenbach of Reichenbach Ford. Reichenbach will serve as past chair in the upcoming fiscal year.
The chamber chair-elect will be Paul Seward of First Bank.
Completing the chamber executive board is Keith Buckhouse of Synovus Bank as treasurer.
Other chamber board changes include eight new board members: Vera Beasley Herbert, Carolina Bank; Paige Hollis, Assurant; Caroline Toniolo, Edward Jones; Will McLeod, McLeod Health; Christina O’Malley, MUSC Health-Florence; Kyle Gunter, FBi Construction; Les Ward, Pepsi Cola of Florence; and David Hall, First Reliance Bank.
The chamber also has two new division chairs with Brianna Dennis from Francis Marion University’s Kelley Business Center serving as the chair of community development and Jon Weiss of Adams Outdoor serving as the chair of communications.
“The chamber hopes to continue its community work in the coming year by helping businesses recover from the pandemic and to expand its mentorship program started previously with Grand Strand SCORE,” said Mike Miller, the president of the chamber.
“We will also adjust our ongoing business programing to adapt to the new environment we now face due to COVID-19. Currently we have a number of superb initiatives for community and business programming planned this fall and will be announced soon.
“The entire chamber staff wants to thank Mike Reichenbach for his unwavering support over the past year – it’s been one to remember. We also look forward to working with Brian Fast as the new year rolls in with novel programs and a fresh business outlook post pandemic.”