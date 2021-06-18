 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian Fast named chairman of Greater Florence Chamber board
0 Comments
alert featured

Brian Fast named chairman of Greater Florence Chamber board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brian Fast of First Citizens Bank will be the new chairman of the 2021-2022 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce board, beginning July 1.

Fast replaces Mike Reichenbach of Reichenbach Ford. Reichenbach will serve as past chair in the upcoming fiscal year.

The chamber chair-elect will be Paul Seward of First Bank.

Completing the chamber executive board is Keith Buckhouse of Synovus Bank as treasurer.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other chamber board changes include eight new board members: Vera Beasley Herbert, Carolina Bank; Paige Hollis, Assurant; Caroline Toniolo, Edward Jones; Will McLeod, McLeod Health; Christina O’Malley, MUSC Health-Florence; Kyle Gunter, FBi Construction; Les Ward, Pepsi Cola of Florence; and David Hall, First Reliance Bank.

The chamber also has two new division chairs with Brianna Dennis from Francis Marion University’s Kelley Business Center serving as the chair of community development and Jon Weiss of Adams Outdoor serving as the chair of communications.

“The chamber hopes to continue its community work in the coming year by helping businesses recover from the pandemic and to expand its mentorship program started previously with Grand Strand SCORE,” said Mike Miller, the president of the chamber.

“We will also adjust our ongoing business programing to adapt to the new environment we now face due to COVID-19. Currently we have a number of superb initiatives for community and business programming planned this fall and will be announced soon.

“The entire chamber staff wants to thank Mike Reichenbach for his unwavering support over the past year – it’s been one to remember. We also look forward to working with Brian Fast as the new year rolls in with novel programs and a fresh business outlook post pandemic.”

+3 
Brian Fast

Brian Fast

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
+3 
Paul Seward

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce chair-elect Paul Seward of First Bank.

 FRED SALLEY JR
+3 
Keith Buckhouse

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce treasurer elect Keith Buckhouse of Synovus Bank
+3 
Mike Reichenbach

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce past chairman Mike Reichenbach of Reichenbach Ford

 FRED SALLEY JR.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims show surprise increase to 412,000

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Local News

Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert