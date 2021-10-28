 Skip to main content
Brian Kelley Memorial Ride stops in Kingstree
Brian Kelley Memorial Ride stops in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Twenty bikers making their way across the state as a part of the Brian Kelley Memorial Electric Cooperative Ride rode into Kingstree Thursday. 

The bikers stopped at the Santee Electric Cooperative offices on their way to the coast. 

The ride is held in memory of late Pee Dee Electric Cooperative President Brian Kelley, who died after suffering a heart attack in 2017. The ride is also dedicated to all cooperative employees who have been affected by heart disease or stroke, aims to build awareness for heart disease and provide preventative education for cooperative employees.

The ride is a seven-day, 648 mile journey with stops at 18 of the state's electric cooperatives. It will also offer heart screenings, blood pressure readings and body composition screenings to over 2,000 electric cooperative employees through the Healthy Me-Healthy SC program. 

The program is a partnership between the Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson University's Rural Health Initiative. 

The American Heart Association, also a statewide partner, was on site providing heart and stroke education.

