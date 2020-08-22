 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brief pursuit in Florence ends with arrest, no injuries
0 comments

Brief pursuit in Florence ends with arrest, no injuries

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a brief pursuit in Florence.

The pursuit started when a Florence County Sheriff's deputy saw a motorist make a "reckless U-turn on Evans Street," said Maj. Mike Nunn with the sheriff's office.

The deputy was able to get behind the motorist ad which the time the driver fled, Nunn said.

The pursuit ended after the driver's car hit a curb and the disabled car wound up in the Evans Street post office parking lot.

Nunn said no injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat
Local News

Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another Florence One Schools trustee will face a challenge to keep his seat on the school board. Tyrone Rainey and Dr. Landon Reynolds filed to run against incumbent John Galloway in the non-partisan election to represent 2 on the board before filing in the race closed at noon on Friday. 

Buddy Brand wins Republican primary
Local News

Buddy Brand wins Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday evening was a good night for Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II. Brand, waiting at his home, received a phone call at 8:04 p.m. from a person who informed him of the results of the Republican primary in the special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert