Brief pursuit in Florence ends with arrest, no injuries

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a brief pursuit in Florence.
The pursuit started when a Florence County Sheriff's deputy saw a motorist make a "reckless U-turn on Evans Street," said Maj. Mike Nunn with the sheriff's office.
The deputy was able to get behind the motorist ad which the time the driver fled, Nunn said.
The pursuit ended after the driver's car hit a curb and the disabled car wound up in the Evans Street post office parking lot.
Nunn said no injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.
