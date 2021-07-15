 Skip to main content
Brighter nights ahead: Florence and Florence County partnering to convert city streetlights to LED
Brighter nights ahead: Florence and Florence County partnering to convert city streetlights to LED

FLORENCE, S.C. – There may be brighter nights ahead for the city of Florence and brighter days ahead for the relationship between the city and Florence County. 

The Florence County Council voted seven to zero Thursday to approve the expenditure of up to $36,000 in county council district infrastructure and utility allocations to fund half the cost of converting approximately 4,500 streetlights in the city to light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs.

Councilmen Jason Springs and Buddy Brand left the meeting before a vote was taken on the project. 

Rusty Smith, Florence County administrator, recognized Florence City Councilman William Schofield for his efforts on the project. 

"I want to recognize Councilman William Schofield who as in his father's footsteps has been working with many of you, his fellow [city] councilpersons and the mayor to convert approximately 4,500 streetlights within the city limits to LED lighting," Smith said. 

He added that the project offered an opportunity for the city and county to work together on a mutually beneficial project. 

That the relationship of the city and county could be improved by the project wasn't lost on Schofield. 

"My father would be so proud that within one year of his death which is this Sunday, we have the city and the county working together again," Schofield said in a text message. "This is a huge step forward for our city-county relationship becoming the team working together." 

Smith said the project would provide better lighting, improve safety – LED lighting is generally brighter than other bulbs of the same wattage – and be more environmentally friendly. 

LED bulbs are more efficient, meaning they use less power, than other kinds of lighting. 

Smith said that the lighting project also would include the changing of the lighting at the Interstate 95 interchanges in the Florence area and that the city would assume responsibility for the lighting of the interchanges. 

Schofield said that he thought the city and county project would be among the first such projects in the state and that the nearest city to convert to LED lighting was Charlotte. 

He said later that the project is a major win for the city and the county. 

"For years, the city of Florence and Duke Energy have already been replacing streetlights with more efficient ones, but this project shows the resolve and commitment of both the city and the county to leave the coming generations a sustainable future," Schofield said.

He added that the city and county needed to continue to be forward thinking and proactive instead of reactive regarding infrastructure. 

"Now when visitors are driving past our great city on Interstate 95, they will see a city that puts current technology to work ensuring a safe and inviting place stop with good lighting," Schofield said. 

Also at its Thursday meeting, the Florence County Council:

>> Approved on third and reading ordinances amending the county’s zoning code relating to yard sales, leasing the former Wellman golf course to the city of Johnsonville and conveying 0.328 acres of property in the Touchtone Energy Pee Dee Commerce Park to 2570 Florence Harllee Blvd. LLC. 

>> Held the first readings of ordinances amending the county’s zoning code and rezoning a property on Brockington Street in Timmonsville. 

>> Approved resolutions establishing rental fees of $500 per year for some spots in the parking lots around the County Complex and approving the adoption of criteria for redistricting.

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $22,000 from various council district infrastructure funds to deliver water and electricity to the shelter at Dewitt Bluff Landing. 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $1,750 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) road system maintenance funding for the rocking of Deep Creek Road; 

>> Approved the renewal of a 20-year lease agreement with Florence County School District 2 (Hannah-Pamplico) to use the school's facilities for recreation for $1 per year.

>> Declared four vehicles as surplus and authorized their disposal via internet auction. 

>> Approved the reappointments of Kenny Lovette (District 3 – Dr. Al Bradley) and Bob Gardner (District 9 – Willard Dorriety Jr.) to the Policy Commission on Recreation. 

>> Approved the appointment of Mary Dittman and David Rast to represent Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) on the Economic Development Partnership Board and the Policy Commission on Recreation. 

>> Approved the appointment of Myron Frieson to serve on the City-County Memorial Stadium Commission representing Council District 8 (Buddy Brand). 

