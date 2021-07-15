Brighter nights ahead: Florence and Florence County partnering to convert city streetlights to LED

Smith said the project would provide better lighting, improve safety – LED lighting is generally brighter than other bulbs of the same wattage – and be more environmentally friendly.

LED bulbs are more efficient, meaning they use less power, than other kinds of lighting.

Smith said that the lighting project also would include the changing of the lighting at the Interstate 95 interchanges in the Florence area and that the city would assume responsibility for the lighting of the interchanges.

Schofield said that he thought the city and county project would be among the first such projects in the state and that the nearest city to convert to LED lighting was Charlotte.

He said later that the project is a major win for the city and the county.

"For years, the city of Florence and Duke Energy have already been replacing streetlights with more efficient ones, but this project shows the resolve and commitment of both the city and the county to leave the coming generations a sustainable future," Schofield said.

He added that the city and county needed to continue to be forward thinking and proactive instead of reactive regarding infrastructure.

"Now when visitors are driving past our great city on Interstate 95, they will see a city that puts current technology to work ensuring a safe and inviting place stop with good lighting," Schofield said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.