British COVID variety found in Lowcountry resident

The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in many countries and in 30 states with 434 total cases having been reported in the US as of 7 p.m. Friday. Earlier this week, DHEC announced that two cases of a variant first discovered in South Africa had been reported in South Carolina. Both variants first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa spread easier and quicker than most SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The three significant variants being spread in the world currently, originally from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, emerged independently from each other and have different characteristics. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” Dr. Traxler said. “That’s why it’s critical that we vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible and each of us do our part by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, avoiding crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when it’s our time, getting vaccinated. Science tells us that these actions work to prevent the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”

DHEC, in coordination with the CDC, will continue to watch out for COVID-19 variants. Public health officials will provide more information as it becomes available.

Safe and effective vaccines and following public health guidance are how to win the fight against COVID-19. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine go to scdhec.gov/vaxfacts. For the latest information about COVID-19, go to scdhec.gov/COVID19.