Brooke Poston has been a nurse for 10 years, spending eight of those working at McLeod Regional Medical Center. She has served in the Stroke Unit, Mother-Baby Postpartum Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Francis Marion University.

Brooke says she felt a calling to become a nurse early in life, as she has always wanted to show others the love and compassion of Jesus through her work. Her parents mentored her along the way. “They believed in me while I was in nursing school, even though I did not always believe in myself. My parents have always encouraged me and prayed for me to fulfill my calling in life. I will never be able to repay them for all they have done for me.”

Brooke knew from the beginning of her nursing career that she wanted to work with children. After working with mothers and children in the hospital, she transitioned to the office setting. “I chose to work at McLeod Pediatric Associates of Florence due to my love for infants and children. In the office setting, I get the best of both worlds. I work alongside some of the best Pediatricians, Dr. Benjamin Elder, Dr. Meghan Jordan, and Megan Brown, NP, who value me as a person and employee. I am part of a team who strives each day to provide the best care for our patients.

“I also help educate, encourage, and care for new parents and their babies. I have the privilege of watching babies grow from infants to teenagers and develop lasting relationships with my patients. I feel blessed go to work every day.”

Brooke finds purpose in her work because she believes it is her calling from God. “At times nursing can be challenging, but it is even more rewarding knowing you made a difference in someone’s life each day. When you go to work to do what you were created for, it does not feel like a job; it feels like an honor. I am humbly thankful for my role as a nurse. I do not take my job lightly, and I strive to be the best nurse I can be. I thank the Lord for allowing me to do what I do.”

Brooke adds that she finds fulfillment in nurturing others and helping patients feel safe. “Every day, whether I help calm a nervous child who is about to get shots, or simply listen to a parent’s concerns, I get to make a difference in the lives of our parents and patients.”