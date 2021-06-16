 Skip to main content
Brotherhood of first responders stops in Florence to honor Terrence Carraway and Farrah Turner
Brotherhood of first responders stops in Florence to honor Terrence Carraway and Farrah Turner

FLORENCE, S.C. – A group of first responders arrived at The King's Academy Tuesday evening not to tend to an emergency but to honor Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. The Carolina Brotherhood, a group of first responders from both states that provides financial support for the families of fallen first responders, stopped in Florence on their annual charity bike ride Tuesday evening. Each stop along their journey through the Carolinas is made in honor of a fallen first responder.

