Bryan Braddock endorses William Schofield

FLORENCE, S.C. – The winner of the Florence City Council District 3 primary has endorsed William Schofield, who is running for the District 1 seat.
Schofield sent a letter Monday afternoon announcing that he has received the endorsement of fellow Republican Bryan Braddock.
Braddock defeated Robby Hill to win the District 3 Republican runoff last week. He does not face an opponent in the March 30 general election.
Braddock said the Florence City Council needs members with small business experience – Schofield is vice president of Carolina Supply House – to help in the growth and development of the city.
"Florence has so many untapped opportunities for growth and someone with experience in successfully running a business will better understand how to attract new industry," Braddock continued. "William also comes from a background of service having served our country in the Navy. As a veteran, William will also be supportive of local Veteran’s affairs working with both local Veterans groups and our state legislature to ensure our local Veterans get the help, support and access to services they need. His military experience also further proves his desire to serve and that desire still burns strong.”
Braddock also referenced Schofield's father, the late Florence County Councilman James Schofield.
“He will very much follow in his father’s footsteps in his desire to make constituent services a number one priority," Braddock said. "Because as we both understand in our day to day careers, the work doesn’t stop at 5 o’clock. And as a city councilman the work doesn’t stop. And William will always be accessible and available any time a citizen needs his help and assistance.
"Florence is so much more than one community, Florence is a thriving city with unlimited potential and William will serve all of Florence, all of the time. He will serve the city of Florence with the same dignity and honor as he did when he served our nation in uniform. I encourage everyone to vote William Schofield on March 30th.”
Schofield faces District 1 Democratic nominee Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the March 30 general election.