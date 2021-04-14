Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

Braddock did ask Myers Ervin how long the ordinance would be in effect. She replied until it was no longer needed. All seven members of the council voted in favor of the ordinance.

The wearing of face masks has become a politicized issue across the country. A Pew Research survey in October indicated that 19% of the people surveyed that identified as Republicans listed the wearing of masks as a pandemic-related change that had made their lives more difficult. That number was 10% among Democrats. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey in December found that Republicans (55%) are less likely than Independents (71%) or Democrats (87%) to wear masks when they leave their homes.

On the city council, Myers Ervin, a critical care nurse, and Gibson-Hye Moore have been advocates of mask wearing since the beginning of the pandemic. Jebaily, Barnes, and McCall have voted in favor the mask ordinance each time it has come up during their tenures on the council.

Tuesday's Republican meeting was held at the West Florence fire station annex building. This building is across the street from but not included in the boundaries of the city of Florence, where masks are required. Instead the building is in Florence County, where masks are recommended but not required.