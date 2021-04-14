Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council.
Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting.
He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council — Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall — moved in unison to control what the council does.
"They got the initiative," Braddock said.
He added that he and fellow Republican William Schofield will need prayer to change the Democrats' minds on issues.
"We got the mask ordinance," Braddock said Tuesday. "I got to apologize. I made a rookie mistake on that one. I'm not going to let that happen again. They were ready. They blew that thing through so quick but it won't happen again."
At the meeting, the council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that consolidates the city's previous emergency ordinances enacted to limit the spread of COVID-19 including ordinances that mandate the wearing of face masks and that allow the city to conduct electronic meetings.
Braddock did ask Myers Ervin how long the ordinance would be in effect. She replied until it was no longer needed. All seven members of the council voted in favor of the ordinance.
The wearing of face masks has become a politicized issue across the country. A Pew Research survey in October indicated that 19% of the people surveyed that identified as Republicans listed the wearing of masks as a pandemic-related change that had made their lives more difficult. That number was 10% among Democrats. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey in December found that Republicans (55%) are less likely than Independents (71%) or Democrats (87%) to wear masks when they leave their homes.
On the city council, Myers Ervin, a critical care nurse, and Gibson-Hye Moore have been advocates of mask wearing since the beginning of the pandemic. Jebaily, Barnes, and McCall have voted in favor the mask ordinance each time it has come up during their tenures on the council.
Tuesday's Republican meeting was held at the West Florence fire station annex building. This building is across the street from but not included in the boundaries of the city of Florence, where masks are required. Instead the building is in Florence County, where masks are recommended but not required.
Additionally, the Florence County Republican Party serves food — chili and cookies Tuesday night — at its meetings, making it difficult to tell how many of the Republicans were wearing masks.
"They kicked down the curb a businessman wanting to open a convenience store," Braddock said. "They pushed that down."
At the meeting, the council referred a request from a property owner to rezone three properties at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street to allow for the demolition of a convenience store and its replacement with a more efficient facility back to the city's planning commission. The request was also deferred from the city council's March agenda to Monday's meeting.
Schofield, Florence County Councilman Jerry Yarborough Jr., and Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye also spoke at the meeting. Schofield and Yarborough spoke about how much the party helped them flip Democratic seats. Joye provided an update of the changes and the effects of those changes to the sheriff's office.