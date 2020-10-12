 Skip to main content
Bryan Braddock, Steve Byrd, John Sweeney to appear at Republican meeting
FLORENCE, S.C. — Candidates for the Florence City Council are set to headline the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party. 

Set to appear at 7 p.m. Tuesday are mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock and city council candidates Steve Byrd and John Sweeney. 

Braddock faces city councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin for the mayor's seat. 

Byrd and Sweeney face Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall for two at-large seats on the council.  

The meeting will be held at the party's headquarters located at 291 W. Palmetto St. 

Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

