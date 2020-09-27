Bryan Braddock, Teresa Myers Ervin run to become Florence's next mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. — When Florence voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, they'll be picking the city's 23rd mayor.
The two candidates are Republican Bryan Braddock and Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin. Both candidates spoke at a recent meeting of the Home Builders Association of the Pee Dee.
Bryan Braddock
Braddock is the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee.
He is a graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University, where he majored in economics.
After graduation, Braddock eventually became the owner of a landscaping business.
He developed an addiction to opioids and crack cocaine after suffering a back injury on a job. That addiction continued as he moved into real estate development.
That drug addiction led to four felonies on his record.
Braddock eventually attended a program through the Florence Baptist Temple and has been clean since.
He was pardoned of the four felonies on his record in March. Braddock announced his campaign 12 days later.
He has been married to his wife, Tracy, for 24 years.
Braddock said their marriage was more a testament to her patience than it was his.
The couple have five daughters.
"I don't see a prayer list on y'all's agenda but if you have one, please add me to it," Braddock joked.
Someone in the audience made a joke about paying for weddings.
"I'm trying to get through braces, car insurance and cell phones. If I can get through those three, I think I get through one or two weddings," Braddock replied. "This is the perfect venue to do it. Maybe I can get the Doulaverieses to cut me out a deal if we do more than one... I could finance them."
He was the only Republican to file for mayor.
If elected, Braddock would be the first Republican since at least 1995, and possibly ever, to serve as mayor of the city.
Teresa Myers Ervin
Myers Ervin has served on the city council since 2010.
Myers Ervin represents District 1 on the council. Her district includes most of north Florence and some of West Florence.
She is also a nurse at McLeod Regional Medical Center, a roving pastor and a Realtor.
She said her father died one month before her seventh birthday, leaving her mother to raise her and her siblings.
"I would say I was raised by three mothers and two fathers," Myers Ervin said to the home builders.
She is a graduate of West Florence High School, Florence-Darlington Technical College, and Francis Marion University.
Myers Ervin previously told the Morning News that her brothers and sisters all attended Wilson High School, also making her a part of the Tiger family.
"I was born and educated right here in Florence," Myers Ervin said Thursday. "So, you can call me your native daughter."
She later added that she received an honorary doctorate from Francis Marion University.
Myers Ervin recently told the Morning News that her original plan after graduation was to enlist in the military but her family talked her out of that plan.
She told the home builders that she had been serving as a leader since her teenage years.
Her leadership also extended to appearances before the council prior to being elected to the body. Myers Ervin also said she was honored to be able to contribute to the development of the city's 2010 comprehensive plan.
She said the city was now developing another comprehensive plan.
Myers Ervin then spoke about her accomplishments on the council including the development of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center, which is the only city building named after a woman, serving as chair of the ad hoc community development committee that received an award for economic development from the state municipal association, introducing a grant to specifically help small businesses, and working to spend some of the city's CARES Act funds to help those affected by COVID-19.
"I am the only person in the history of Florence to get $3.5 million set aside for community development," Myers Ervin added.
She later added that she worked to establish the No One Unsheltered program.
Myers Ervin has been married to her husband, Lavon, for 36 years.
They have three adult children.
Myers Ervin faced fellow City Councilman George D. Jebaily and Barry S. McFadden in the Democratic primary. She finished first in the primary but none of the candidates received 50% plus one of the vote, necessitating a runoff election between Myers Ervin and Jebaily.
Myers Ervin defeated Jebaily in the runoff.
If elected she would be the first African American and the first female mayor of the city.
What do you plan to do if elected?
Braddock said he wanted to have an open-for-business mentality as mayor.
"The people who invest in our community, the builders, the private investors, the business owners, when they come to us as a city, we need to look at them as they're our number one customer," Braddock told the association. "We need to facilitate things as fast as we can."
He said he had talked to a couple of builders. He added that the city had a great inspection department but that department needed to expand to accommodate the city's growth.
Braddock also mentioned infrastructure improvements, improving the city-county relationship, working to continue to improve the city's racial unity, and working to address crime in the city.
He added that he would come into the city-county relationship with a fresh perspective.
Braddock said he would work to prevent crime by improving the lighting in the city, cleaning up abandoned properties in the city, and working to communicate to law enforcement personnel that Florence supports them.
He also spoke in opposition to the city's proposed rental registry. Braddock said he believed the proposal would lead to additional homelessness in the community.
Myers Ervin said that when she looked around Florence, she smiled because of the city's potential.
"When it comes down to do, I believe that we can be that leading city, that utopia that you know we can be," Myers Ervin said. "It's going to take all of us working to get it there."
She said she wanted to develop all areas of the city to the point that when someone moved to Florence, all areas of the city were equally appealing to that person.
Myers Ervin added that she wanted to city to be a welcoming place for businesses and a good place for current residents to live.
Myers Ervin also said the city needed to continue to focus on downtown and community development and equalize funding for both areas so that not just the downtown was beautiful.
She also called for continuing the city's initiatives that led to it being named a Tree City and a Bee City.
She also mentioned bringing in new jobs through private-public partnerships.
Myers Ervin also added that she felt more buildings in the city needed to be named after women.
Myers Ervin has indicated some support for the rental registry ordinance as it addresses the city's slumlord problem.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.