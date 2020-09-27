Bryan Braddock, Teresa Myers Ervin run to become Florence's next mayor

"I would say I was raised by three mothers and two fathers," Myers Ervin said to the home builders.

She is a graduate of West Florence High School, Florence-Darlington Technical College, and Francis Marion University.

Myers Ervin previously told the Morning News that her brothers and sisters all attended Wilson High School, also making her a part of the Tiger family.

"I was born and educated right here in Florence," Myers Ervin said Thursday. "So, you can call me your native daughter."

She later added that she received an honorary doctorate from Francis Marion University.

Myers Ervin recently told the Morning News that her original plan after graduation was to enlist in the military but her family talked her out of that plan.

She told the home builders that she had been serving as a leader since her teenage years.

Her leadership also extended to appearances before the council prior to being elected to the body. Myers Ervin also said she was honored to be able to contribute to the development of the city's 2010 comprehensive plan.

She said the city was now developing another comprehensive plan.