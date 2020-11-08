Bryan Braddock to run for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock will again be seeking a seat on the Florence City Council.

Braddock announced on Facebook Saturday that he would be seeking the City Council District 3 seat being vacated by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.

Brand won a Nov. 3 special election to represent District 8 on the Florence County Council. When he vacates the city council seat, a special election will be called to elect a replacement.

City Council District 3 includes the southwestern portions of the city.

"I still believe that we need a safe community that provides economic opportunities and quality of life for ALL of Florence's citizens," Braddock said. "For these reasons and with the support of my surrounding neighbors I will be RUNNING in the upcoming special election for the Florence City Council District 3, recently vacated by Buddy Brand."

Braddock adds that he looks forward to working with newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and newly elected council members Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.