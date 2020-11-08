Bryan Braddock to run for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock will again be seeking a seat on the Florence City Council.
Braddock announced on Facebook Saturday that he would be seeking the City Council District 3 seat being vacated by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Brand won a Nov. 3 special election to represent District 8 on the Florence County Council. When he vacates the city council seat, a special election will be called to elect a replacement.
City Council District 3 includes the southwestern portions of the city.
"I still believe that we need a safe community that provides economic opportunities and quality of life for ALL of Florence's citizens," Braddock said. "For these reasons and with the support of my surrounding neighbors I will be RUNNING in the upcoming special election for the Florence City Council District 3, recently vacated by Buddy Brand."
Braddock adds that he looks forward to working with newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and newly elected council members Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.
In the mayor race, Myers Ervin received 10,052 votes or 52.43% of the total votes cast to defeat Republican Bryan Braddock. Braddock received 9,093 votes or 47.42% of the votes cast.
Braddock is the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee.
He is a graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University, where he majored in economics.
After graduation, Braddock eventually became the owner of a landscaping business.
He developed an addiction to opioids and crack cocaine after suffering a back injury on a job. That addiction continued as he moved into real estate development.
That drug addiction led to four felonies on his record.
Braddock eventually attended a program through the Florence Baptist Temple and has been clean since.
He was pardoned of the four felonies on his record in March. Braddock announced his campaign 12 days later.
He has been married to his wife, Tracy, for 24 years.
Braddock said their marriage was more a testament to her patience than it was his.
The couple have five daughters.
