Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful.

Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill.

The Florence Christian Eagles girls defeated the Laurence Manning Swamp Cats, but the Eagles' boys team lost to the Swamp Cats.

"When the numbers were coming in, we were escorting her out to the center of the court and watching her cheer at one of her last games, so it was a special night for the family," Braddock said.

Braddock finished with 951 votes of the 1,280 ballots cast, or 74.29% of the total ballots cast, to defeat Hill. Hill received 327 votes, or 25.54% of the total ballots cast.

Braddock added that he was happy to get to the end of a long campaign trail.

