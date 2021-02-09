Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful.
Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill.
The Florence Christian Eagles girls defeated the Laurence Manning Swamp Cats, but the Eagles' boys team lost to the Swamp Cats.
"When the numbers were coming in, we were escorting her out to the center of the court and watching her cheer at one of her last games, so it was a special night for the family," Braddock said.
Braddock finished with 951 votes of the 1,280 ballots cast, or 74.29% of the total ballots cast, to defeat Hill. Hill received 327 votes, or 25.54% of the total ballots cast.
Braddock added that he was happy to get to the end of a long campaign trail.
His campaign trail was longer than most, because Braddock went from the 2020 general election for Florence mayor – he lost to Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin – directly into the council district primary. On the same day as the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, District 3 representative Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to the Florence County Council, opening his seat for the January primary and Tuesday's runoff. Braddock's campaign ended victoriously Tuesday because he does not face opposition in the March 30 general election.
Braddock also praised the residents of District 3 for coming out to vote in the runoff.
"It just means that District 3 won," Braddock said. "More people came out than in the primary. I'm just excited to see so many people come out and vote and take part in their community."
Hill said on Facebook that he had called Braddock to concede and offer congratulations and support.
"I wish him and the City of Florence nothing but the absolute best," Hill said. "I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who went out, voted and confirmed their belief in me and the solutions I brought forth to make Florence a better place to live, work and raise a family. I will continue to focus on building bridges in our community and making Florence better."
He also thanked his supporters and family for their efforts.
"Tomorrow is a new day in Florence, and I look forward to seeing our community continue to grow and prosper," Hill continued. "Please know I am only a phone call away and my love of our community has only grown more these past 2 months."