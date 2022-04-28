Bryson Caldwell seeking District 62 House seat

HARTSVILLE, S.C — Bryson Caldwell said he is young in age, old at heart, wise in spirit and believes he is the new energy that has what it takes to represent the District 62 seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. –Caldwell, a 27-year-old Hartsville native, is a Democrat and is an insurance agent. He is a member of the Hartsville City Council.

He said his priority is to progress the state forward by investing in infrastructure, improving roads and stormwater systems, revitalizing the community through education, and more important, creating programs to combat the rise of crime.

Caldwell said one of his main focuses is violence. He said law enforcement officers and agencies should partner with states and cities to push prevention programs rather than reacting later when bills reach the legislature floor after a tragedy. Caldwell said proactive measures need to be taken for the rise in crime and gun violence.

Caldwell said he is qualified for the position because he has extensive knowledge as an insurance consultant and strategic marketing specialist, and has experience in business serving clientele locally, regionally, and nationally.

Caldwell said he is a big advocate for technical skills and believes he can bring a spark of new energy to the workforce through technical skills and trades.

Caldwell said he understands that constituents may be hesitant to elect a new face because of the longstanding history with Rep. Robert Williams.

“Great things have been done in the community and that is non negotiable, ‘’ he said. ``But there is more that we can do. With new energy and with a new mind, I believe this is the time to take a chance with someone who is on fire for what this community can be in the years to come.”

Caldwell said that he will put in the time and effort.

“I want to show people that this is a district where you don’t have to leave to be successful,” he said. “This district is a place where you can live, work, have an excellent education and be safe. I want to encourage others to follow suit, but it must first start at home.”

Caldwell said he was inspired to run because the pandemic changed his view on life.

“The pandemic showed me that tomorrow is not promised,” he said. “The tradition is to wait and when a person says they are done you try, but I knew when I lost a family member last year that was involved in my life for the past 27 years that time does not wait. I lost the person who was my last everything. Ola Mae Bishop stepped in after my mother died. When she died, it was that moment that I understood that tomorrow is not promised because I was not prepared.”

“I realized that waiting to use talent or waiting to expose a gift is pointless. Some of the best gifts and talents are enclosed in caskets buried in graveyards. I don’t want to be the story of yesterday. I don’t want to be the person that could have or should have. I want to be known as the person that did.”

Caldwell said he wants to fight for the general welfare of all people. He said he wants to be the candidate that has something for everyone — Democratic, Republican, Black or white.

“I want to be the candidate that represents all of District 62 and I want to be known as a candidate who serves all. Far and near. I want to be somebody else for everybody else. More importantly, I want to be known as a child doing God’s will.”

