FLORENCE, S.C. -- Bubba Wallace Saturday received a royal welcome for an autograph signing event at the South Irby Street McDonald's in Florence.

The Wilson High School marching band was on hand to entertain the crowd as they worked their way around inflatables and face painting stations and enjoyed time with McDonald's Grimace who danced with the crowd.

The driver participated in an autograph session where he signed all that was presented, and for people who hadn't brought anything he had a card that he signed for them.

After the session Wallace lead the Wilson band back toward its truck in his pickup truck.

Bubba Wallace will start 19th in Sunday's Cookout Southern 500 and is the last driver to qualify for a spot in the 16 driver playoffs.