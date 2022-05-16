Buc-ee's opens first SC travel center

FLORENCE – “This is not a gas station. This is a destination,” said South Carolina Speaker of the House Murrell Smith at Monday's grand opening of the Texas-based Buc-ee’s of Florence.

Smith, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, County Councilman Buddy Brand and Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, one of the owners of Buc-ee’s, spoke prior to the ribbon cutting with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors.

The doors opened at 6 a.m. at the newest Buc-ee’s travel center and the first in South Carolina at 3390 N. Williston Road, just off Interstate 95 at Williston Road. By the time of the ribbon cutting, the parking lot was full; people were shopping, seeing what Buc-ee’s has to offer and filling their gas tanks.

McMaster said the project came off as magnificently as they thought it would. He thanked Eddie Floyd, chairman of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, for the foundation's part in making this business opportunity a reality. The foundation sold the land at the northeast corner of the intersection of I-95 to Buc-ee’s.

Aplin said they could not have done it without the foundation and Dr. Floyd. He also said he has not had a better experience of working as a team to open a store.

Brand said it was an exhilarating occasion, and there has never been anything to beat what is in this store. He said there is success through teamwork and “teamwork is what all is about in Florence County.”

Two of the main reasons for choosing Florence, Aplin said, was the close proximity to I-95 and the wonderful workforce here.

He said more than 6,000 people applied for the roughly 300 jobs available. He said this was one of their best recruiting classes.

“I hope this will be a game-changer for those working here,” Aplin said.

He said it is now their job to get people traveling on I-95 to stop here and spend money here.

He said he knows South Carolina has its own barbecue, but “we brought you Texas barbecue.”

The store was a long time in coming, Aplin said, but they are beyond excited to be here in Florence.

“We look forward to being here,” he said.

Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the crowd gathered for the occasion along with state and local leaders.

Miller said it was nearly 18 months ago that they broke ground on the Florence Buc-ee’s. He said the chamber is proud of this section of the state, both its large and small businesses.

General Manager John Graber moved to Florence in January. He said they have 275 employees working in Buc-ee’s Florence.

He said Buc-ee’s Florence opened at 6 a.m. and it will never close. It is open 24/7, 365 days a year. He said they offer everything from a gallon of milk to deer feeders, barbecue grills, clothes, toys and its famous barbecue.

“We want to be a part of the community,” Graber said. “We want to service traveling families and locals who might just want a cup of coffee.”

One reason for joining the chamber from the start, he said was to get involved in the community.

He said Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, quality products and excellent service that won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South nearly 40 years ago.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee’s recently opened its first Kentucky store in Richmond. Tennessee has its first two stores under construction. This year, Buc-ee’s announced the development of its first stores in Colorado, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Buc-ee’s Florence occupies more than 53,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Breakfast is served from 4:00 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch is served the remainder of the day.

“Florence is a beautiful city and happens to be the midpoint for an ultimate East Coast road trip: New York City to Miami!” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s in a store release. “We’re excited to finally be welcoming travelers and locals alike to Buc-ee’s Florence and looking forward to being part of this gracious community for a long time.”

About Buc-ee’s

