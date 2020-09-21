 Skip to main content
Buc-ee's project moving forward
FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence County Council continues to work on the construction of a Buc-ees near exit 170 on Interstate 95. 

The council recently approved the awarding of a $2.78 million bid to Palmetto Corporation of Conway − the company also has a site in Florence − for the first phase of improvements at the interchange of Interstate 95 and S.C. 327. 

Awarding of the bid is contingent upon the approval of the Economic Development Authority of the U.S. Department of Commerce. 

That agency provided a $2.392 million grant to spur the project. The county also agreed to provide $553,343 in matching funds to secure the grant. It is also providing grants of $500,000 to improve the roadway and public right-of-way at the intersection and a rural development grant of up to $218,200 to offset public infrastructure costs.

The Buc-ee’s location represents an investment of approximately $35 million and the creation of 170 new full-time jobs in Florence County.

The county council voted to approve a fee in lieu of tax agreement with the company last August. 

The fee-in-lieu agreement calls for an assessment ratio of 6% and millage rate of 349.6 mills.

It is also expected that the Buc-EE’s location will spur development of the interchange, as it is on a marked path to Myrtle Beach.

