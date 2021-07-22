Buc-ee's taking shape

The building of a Buc-ee’s in Florence was announced in August 2019. Ground was broken in November 2020. Now, eight months later, look at the progress of construction. Located on the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and North Williston Road, Buc-ee's Florence will mark the first Buc-ee's travel center in South Carolina. The company is investing $35 million in Florence County, and it will create nearly 200 new jobs. The store is projected to open early in 2022. Buc-ee's will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.