Buddy Brand challenges Florence City Council to work better with the Florence County Council

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II issued a challenge Monday to the Florence City Council.
Brand spoke to the city council during the public comment portion of the city council's December meeting held Monday afternoon at the Florence City Center.
"No. 1, I don't really recall any Florence County Councilman coming before us while I was on," Brand said. "You're going to see me probably more than you want to."
Brand was elected to the county council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election. He served on the city council for 15 years as the member from District 3.
He offered greetings from the county council.
"No. 2, to challenge this group plus the other two that's going to be coming along to work with county to make for a much better working team," Brand said. "We've got to it."
Brand's seat on the city council and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin's District 1 seat will be filled in a March 30 special election.
He said the city and county must work together to be able to compete for jobs and economic development within the state and in the southeastern region of the country.
"Don't let anybody fool you: Florence drives this county," Brand said. "I know that. That's one reason why I ran for county council, because we've got to work together."
Brand said the relationship between the county and the city had "kind of faltered" but needed to be put back on track.
He also pledged to work with the council going forward.
Brand also encouraged the city council to begin thinking about who they wanted on a city-county conference committee that Brand suggested at the latest Florence County Council meeting.
County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. asked Brand to wait to create the committee during the January organizational meeting of the committee. He also said that Brand and Alphonso "Al" Bradley, the brother of City Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, should be on the committee.
Each member of the city council expressed a desire to work with the county going forward.
Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said she had a good working relationship with five of the nine members of the county council: Brand, Bradley, Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford, Dorriety and Kent C. Caudle. She also added she has a good relationship with County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.
Gibson-Hye Moore, Dorriety and Caudle served together on the Florence One Schools board prior to their elections to their current roles.
