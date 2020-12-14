Buddy Brand challenges Florence City Council to work better with the Florence County Council

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II issued a challenge Monday to the Florence City Council.

Brand spoke to the city council during the public comment portion of the city council's December meeting held Monday afternoon at the Florence City Center.

"No. 1, I don't really recall any Florence County Councilman coming before us while I was on," Brand said. "You're going to see me probably more than you want to."

Brand was elected to the county council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election. He served on the city council for 15 years as the member from District 3.

He offered greetings from the county council.

"No. 2, to challenge this group plus the other two that's going to be coming along to work with county to make for a much better working team," Brand said. "We've got to it."

Brand's seat on the city council and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin's District 1 seat will be filled in a March 30 special election.

He said the city and county must work together to be able to compete for jobs and economic development within the state and in the southeastern region of the country.