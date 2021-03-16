Buddy Brand endorses William Schofield

“William Schofield brings not only the enthusiasm but the desire to serve on City Council,” Brand said. “With his small business and military background, he understands how to work together, build relationships and continue to move Florence forward. I believe William is the best person to serve on City Council and someone who can begin those discussions regarding issues facing our citizens because City and County Council working together is so vital to accomplishing the common goals we have such as economic development, creating new jobs and supporting our local small businesses.”