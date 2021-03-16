Buddy Brand endorses William Schofield

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former member of the Florence City Council has endorsed Republican William Schofield in the race for City Council District 1.
Schofield announced Monday afternoon that he had received the endorsement of former mayor pro tempore Frank J. “Buddy Brand II.
“William Schofield brings not only the enthusiasm but the desire to serve on City Council,” Brand said. “With his small business and military background, he understands how to work together, build relationships and continue to move Florence forward. I believe William is the best person to serve on City Council and someone who can begin those discussions regarding issues facing our citizens because City and County Council working together is so vital to accomplishing the common goals we have such as economic development, creating new jobs and supporting our local small businesses.”
Brand also cited Schofield’s experience as the owner of Carolina Supply House.
“I look forward to working with William with your support by going out to vote William Schofield for Florence City Council District 1 on March 30th,” Brand said.
Schofield said he was thankful for Brand’s faith in him and his support.
He face Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the March 30 election.