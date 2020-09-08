Buddy Brand, Jerry Yarborough, T.J. Joye to appear tonight at Republican meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The three Republican nominees seeking a contested Florence County office will headline the September meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.
Set to appear at 7 p.m. today are Florence County Council candidates Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. and Florence County Sheriff candidate T.J. Joye.
Brand faces Rev. Amiri Hooker in the special election to represent Council District 8. Brand advanced to the special election by defeating William Schofield and Randy Propps in the Republican primary. Hooker did not face a primary opponent.
Yarborough faces Kenneth McAllister in the election to represent Council District 8. He did not face a primary opponent. McAllister defeated incumbent Mitchell Kirby in the Democratic primary.
Joye faces Democrat Darrin Yarborough in the sheriff's race. Joye defeated Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby in the primary. Yarborough defeated Jody Lynch in the Democratic primary.
The meeting will be held both inside and outside. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
The meeting will be held at the Florence County Republican Party headquarters at 291 W. Palmetto St.
Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m.
