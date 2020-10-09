Buddy Brand, Rev. Amiri Hooker compete for Florence County Council seat

Hooker said for the past 20 years, he had been involved in advocacy. He said he had been going to politicians conveying the concerns of the community to them.

He said he was comfortable with that.

Hooker added that things were going great at his church, but once COVID-19 arrived, he went to the Lake City Council to ask them to prepare. He said he was told that the county had all of the resources.

He said after speaking with the county, he did not feel that anyone was prepared for the virus.

Hooker said someone who could strategically plan to prevent another COVID-19 was needed. He said he is that person.

Where and when to vote?

The district includes portions of nine precincts: Delmae No. 2, Florence Wards 6-8, 11-12, 14-15, and South Florence No. 1.

The locations of these precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date and county of residence.

The election will be held on Nov. 3.