Buddy Brand, Rev. Amiri Hooker compete for Florence County Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Democrat Amiri Hooker are the candidates running to replace the late James Schofield on the Florence County Council.
The winner will represent Florence County Council District 8.
What is County Council District 8?
South Carolina is divided into 46 counties. Each of the 46 counties is governed by a county council. The number of members are determined by county codes. The Florence County Council includes nine members elected to represent nine distinct geographic regions of the county.
In Florence County, the county council chairman received $18,631 in 2018 and the other eight council members received $16,126 in 2018, according to a report from the South Carolina Association of Counties.
What areas does County Council District 8 include?
Council District 4 includes a roughly square shaped area located south and west of downtown Florence.
Why is there an election?
James Schofield died earlier this year, necessitating a special election to fill the remaining two years of his four-year term. Thus, the seat will be up for election again in 2022.
Who is running?
Brand and Hooker are the candidates.
Brand has been a member of the Florence City Council for 15 years. He currently serves as the mayor pro tempore of the council. Brand has held that role for 10 years.
He is an investment banker at Stifel and a graduate of The Citadel. Brand said he has worked as an investment banker for 35 years following five years at a bank.
Brand has also served on several community boards including United Way of Florence County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, the Boy Scouts, McLeod Health, Florence County Progress, the economic development partnership, Pee Dee Land Trust and the Kiwanis Club.
Brand has a wife and four children.
If elected, he would become the second consecutive representative of the district to have served on the city council before serving on the county council. Schofield served on the city council in the 1990s.
Brand defeated Schofield's son, William, and Randy Propps in the Republican primary.
Hooker currently works as a pastor at a church in Lake City but lives in Florence.
He said he grew up in Marlboro County but attended movies in Florence on most weekends.
Hooker accepted his calling to become a pastor while in middle school. He graduated from Methodist University − he majored in Biblical studies − and the Gamma division of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta.
While in college, Hooker helped organize the State Black Student Network and worked with the Children’s Defense Fund and Black Community Crusade to help resurrect the Freedom Schools concept.
Hooker and his wife have four children.
Hooker was unchallenged for the Democratic nomination.
What do the candidates plan to do if elected?
Both candidates recently spoke at a forum hosted by the Florence chapter of the League of Women Voters and the Florence County Republican Party.
Brand said it was his goal when he got on city council to bring the children of the Pee Dee back home after they attend college. He said he was able to work toward this goal with the city council, mayor and former city manager Drew Griffin.
He added that this approach has brought economic development to the area and that he wants to continue to work toward that on the county council.
Brand also previously said he wants to work toward bridging the gap between the city and county and making sure both are working closely together.
Hooker said for the past 20 years, he had been involved in advocacy. He said he had been going to politicians conveying the concerns of the community to them.
He said he was comfortable with that.
Hooker added that things were going great at his church, but once COVID-19 arrived, he went to the Lake City Council to ask them to prepare. He said he was told that the county had all of the resources.
He said after speaking with the county, he did not feel that anyone was prepared for the virus.
Hooker said someone who could strategically plan to prevent another COVID-19 was needed. He said he is that person.
Where and when to vote?
The district includes portions of nine precincts: Delmae No. 2, Florence Wards 6-8, 11-12, 14-15, and South Florence No. 1.
The locations of these precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date and county of residence.
The election will be held on Nov. 3.
What happens after the election?
The newly elected member may take office in time for either the November or December meeting of the county council.
