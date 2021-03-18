Buddy Brand says he's never seen an interest rate as low as Florence County's penny sales tax bond rates

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II has never seen an interest rate as low as the county received for its $120 million capital project sales tax bond issue in his 38 years as investment banker.

Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the Florence County Council Thursday morning that the county sold its bonds on Feb. 25 to winning bidder Morgan Stanley.

He said Morgan Stanley will pay the county a $22 million premium and offer the county a true interest rate of 0.683%.

"I just want to say that in 38 years as an investment banker, I have never seen an interest rate as good as this one," Brand said. "So, kudos. It's goods for the county. It's good for the whole Pee Dee region."

Smith added that the premium payment will be used to make the first interest payment due on the bonds. Smith also said that the county had received the bond proceeds and could be taking the next step to start the projects in the third tax penny sales tax in April.