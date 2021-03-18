Buddy Brand says he's never seen an interest rate as low as Florence County's penny sales tax bond rates

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II has never seen an interest rate as low as the county received for its $120 million capital project sales tax bond issue in his 38 years as investment banker.
Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the Florence County Council Thursday morning that the county sold its bonds on Feb. 25 to winning bidder Morgan Stanley.
He said Morgan Stanley will pay the county a $22 million premium and offer the county a true interest rate of 0.683%.
"I just want to say that in 38 years as an investment banker, I have never seen an interest rate as good as this one," Brand said. "So, kudos. It's goods for the county. It's good for the whole Pee Dee region."
Smith added that the premium payment will be used to make the first interest payment due on the bonds. Smith also said that the county had received the bond proceeds and could be taking the next step to start the projects in the third tax penny sales tax in April.
The county council also voted Thursday morning to approve on third and final reading a bond issue that would allow the county to refinance bonds issued in 2015 to fund the construction of the Florence County Judicial Center and in 2017 to fund the construction of the recently completed parking deck behind the county complex.
Smith told the county council in February that going forward with the ordinance was depending on the interest rates available to the county. He said Thursday that the interest rate on the bonds was tied to the 10-year Treasury note which has seen an rate increase from 1.07% prior to the February meeting to 1.3% Wednesday morning.
"We still can save a considerable sum," Smith said. He added that the rise in Treasury rates would lower the savings on the judicial center bonds from $3 million to less than $2 million and from around $225,000 to less than $200,000 on the parking deck bonds.