Buddy Brand sworn into Florence County Council

"He [Porter] put me on my first committee after I got back to Florence after graduating from the Citadel, the board of zoning appeals," Brand said. "If y'all haven't tried to do one, you can do that. It's quite an interesting place."

Brand also said that he wanted to make it clear that he was not taking Schofield's place.

"I want to continue what he has done because James was a friend of mine," Brand said. "James was a great councilman for our city and for our county. And he moved Florence in the right direction."

Prior to being elected to the county council, Schofield served on the Florence City Council.

He added that he looked forward to working with the rest of the council to better the county and the Pee Dee region.

Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said it was an honor to have Brand working with the council.

Dorriety also announced that Brand would be assigned to the Administration and Finance Committee for one month.

The county council holds a reorganization meeting in January. With those elections come new committee assignments for the members.