Buddy Brand to seek full term

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman Buddy Brand will be seeking a full term.

Brand told the Morning News Friday morning he plans to seek reelection to the County Council District 8 seat he's held since he won a 2020 special election.

County Council District 8 includes three connected roughly square-shaped areas southwest of downtown Florence.

"What I want to do is continue to build on working together, the city, the county," Brand said. He said the city and the county need to work together to compete against the other counties in South Carolina, other states and even other countries for economic development projects. "If we don't work together with the city and the county, nothing's going to happen."

Brand was elected vice chairman of the County Council in January.

Prior to the County Council, he served for 15 years on the Florence City Council representing Council District 3. Brand served for several years as the city's mayor pro tempore.