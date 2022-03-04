Buddy Brand to seek full term

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman Buddy Brand will be seeking a full term.
Brand told the Morning News Friday morning he plans to seek reelection to the County Council District 8 seat he's held since he won a 2020 special election.
County Council District 8 includes three connected roughly square-shaped areas southwest of downtown Florence.
"What I want to do is continue to build on working together, the city, the county," Brand said. He said the city and the county need to work together to compete against the other counties in South Carolina, other states and even other countries for economic development projects. "If we don't work together with the city and the county, nothing's going to happen."
Brand was elected vice chairman of the County Council in January.
Prior to the County Council, he served for 15 years on the Florence City Council representing Council District 3. Brand served for several years as the city's mayor pro tempore.
Brand has also been a member of several community boards and organizations including the Kiwanis Club, the downtown Florence development board, Florence County Progress, Florence County Economic Development Partnership, the Francis Marion University Foundation board, three McLeod boards, the United Way executive board, the Boys and Girls Club board, Choices, the Junior League Advisory Board, Pee Dee Land Trust and the Northeastern Strategic Alliance.
With the Kiwanis Club, Brand has served as president, lieutenant governor and on the board of directors.
He has served as chairman of the Florence County Progress and Economic Development boards, the Francis Marion Foundation board, the McLeod Health board, the United Way Executive Board, the Boys and Girls Club, Choices and Pee Dee Land Trust.
Brand is senior vice president of investments at Stifel Nicolaus. He is graduate of The Citadel, where he serves as class foundation director and on his class's board of directors.
He has been married to his wife, Janet, for 32 years. They have four children.
Brand attends First Presbyterian Church, where he serves as an elder and a member of the finance committee.
He will face Florence City Councilman William Schofield in the Republican primary. Schofield's father, James, represented the district for several years but died in 2020, which necessitated the special election that Brand won.
No Democrats have announced plans to run for the seat.