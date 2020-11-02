Buddy Brand wins Florence County Council District 8 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II will move from the Florence City Council to the Florence County Council.
Brand, the mayor pro tempore of the city council, received 76.83 of the vote to defeat Democrat Amiri Hooker in the County Council District 8 special election.
Brand defeated William Schofield and Randy Propps in the Republican primary.
Hooker did not face a primary opponent.
Council District 8 includes a roughly square shaped area located south and west of downtown Florence.
The election was necessitated by the death of Republican incumbent James Schofield earlier this year.
