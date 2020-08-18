You are the owner of this article.
Buddy Brand wins Florence County Council Republican primary
Buddy Brand

Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II won the Republican primary in the special election for Flroence County Council District 8.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II won the Republican primary Tuesday in the special election to fill the remaining term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield. 

Brand received 53.11% of the vote. Second-place finisher William Schofield, James's son, received 33.6%, and Randy Propps received 13.3%. 

"Yes, yes, yes," Brand exclaimed when told of the results Tuesday evening. "Thank you, thank you, thank you." 

Brand advances to face Democrat Amiri Hooker in the special election, which will coincide with the Nov. 3 general election. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

