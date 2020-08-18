Buddy Brand wins Florence County Council Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II won the Republican primary Tuesday in the special election to fill the remaining term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield.
Brand received 53.11% of the vote. Second-place finisher William Schofield, James's son, received 33.6%, and Randy Propps received 13.3%.
"Yes, yes, yes," Brand exclaimed when told of the results Tuesday evening. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."
Brand advances to face Democrat Amiri Hooker in the special election, which will coincide with the Nov. 3 general election.
