Buddy Brand wins Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday evening was a good night for Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Brand, waiting at his home, received a phone call at 8:04 p.m. from a person who informed him of the results of the Republican primary in the special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield.
Schofield died last month following a long battle with an illness, leaving the seat representing Council District 8 vacant.
Council District 8 includes a roughly square shaped area south and west of downtown Florence.
"Yes, yes, yes," the normally reserved Brand exclaimed. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."
Unofficially, Brand received 607 votes, or 53.11% of the 1,143 votes cast for the three candidates in the race, to avoid a runoff that would have been held on Sept. 1.
Schofield's son, William, received 384 votes, or 33.6% of the vote to finish second, and Randy Propps received 152 votes, or 13.3% of the vote.
Schofield declined comment when reached Tuesday evening. He did, however, congratulate Brand on Facebook.
Propps said he felt that he offered the community an alternative but the community choose to keep the status quo.
Brand ran on a campaign of economic development, citing his experience as an investment banker at Stifel and bridging the divide between the city and the county.
He will face Rev. Amiri Hooker for seat in a special election that will coincide with the Nov. 3 general election.
If he wins, Brand will follow the elder Schofield as the second consecutive District 8 representative to have previously served on the Florence City Council.
The turnout for Tuesday's election was just above 10%. Unofficially, 1,146 − three people did not cast a vote for any of the three candidates − of the 11,332 voters in the district cast ballots in the race.
Of those 1,146 votes, 923 were cast in person Tuesday, 205 were cast during the in-person absentee voting period at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission office, and 18 were cast by mail.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.