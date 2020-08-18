Buddy Brand wins Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday evening was a good night for Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.

Brand, waiting at his home, received a phone call at 8:04 p.m. from a person who informed him of the results of the Republican primary in the special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield.

Schofield died last month following a long battle with an illness, leaving the seat representing Council District 8 vacant.

Council District 8 includes a roughly square shaped area south and west of downtown Florence.

"Yes, yes, yes," the normally reserved Brand exclaimed. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Unofficially, Brand received 607 votes, or 53.11% of the 1,143 votes cast for the three candidates in the race, to avoid a runoff that would have been held on Sept. 1.

Schofield's son, William, received 384 votes, or 33.6% of the vote to finish second, and Randy Propps received 152 votes, or 13.3% of the vote.

Schofield declined comment when reached Tuesday evening. He did, however, congratulate Brand on Facebook.