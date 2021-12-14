Buddy Hewitt was a 'soldier's soldier' and led by example

He was the kind of guy that you want do your best for, Myers said, because he expected you to give nothing less than 100 percent and made you want to do your best.

“I always respected him,” Myers said. “He was the same caring father figure in and out of uniform. He was like a father and grandfather to me and my kids.”

Myers said Hewitt was a true Southern gentleman.

“What I learned from him, I applied as I moved up to the men under me,” Myers said. “I learned to be a leader.”

Myers said Hewitt had a way of steering a soldier in the right direction, especially if he thought the soldier might be in for the long haul.

Myers said before he got married he would go out and party on Friday nights. He remembers Hewitt waking him up the next morning at about 3:30 to go fishing. Myers said the first time he declined Hewitt told him it wasn’t an invitation he could turn down. The same thing happened the next weekend. By the third weekend, Myers said he decided to stay in on Friday night because he knew Hewitt would wake him up to go fishing on Saturday. He said that was Hewitt’s way of telling him he could be a professional soldier but going out drinking on the weekend wasn’t the way.