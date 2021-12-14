Buddy Hewitt was a 'soldier's soldier' and led by example

FLORENCE, S.C. – For more than three decades, Southern W. “Buddy” Hewitt influenced the lives of men and women in the military, inspiring them to be the best soldiers and people they could be, leading by example.
“I enjoyed being a first sergeant, because somebody looked out for me when I was starting out, so I figured it was my job to take care of them,” Hewitt said in an interview with the Morning News in 2017. “You never have a better experience or a better job than leading America’s young soldiers into combat, and especially if you’re able to bring them out of there.”
Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Hewitt served two tours in Vietnam in the United States Army and was a three-time Purple Heart recipient.
Hewitt died Dec. 6. He was 83 years old.
Hewitt, a Florence native, joined the Army in September 1955 at the age of 17. At the start of his first tour in Vietnam in 1965, he was just 25 years old. He continued his military career for 35 years, retiring from service in 1989 at Fort Drum in New York.
During the first of two tours in Vietnam, according to his obituary, Hewitt was “an integral part of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, in the Battle of Ia Drang Valley, which occurred Nov, 14-16, 1965.The battle took place at Landing Zone—X-ray and was the first major battle between US troops and the People’s Army of Vietnam.”
The battle was memorialized in the book “We were Soldiers ... Once and Young” by Lt Gen Hal Moore and Joe Galloway and later the basis for the movie, “We Were Soldiers,” starring Mel Gibson.
Although Hewitt survived the Battle of la Drang, just two months later he was shot by enemy forces. Over the next three years, he would have two more close calls, once when setting off a booby trap that left approximately 20 pieces of shrapnel in his body, from his heels up to his head, and another shrapnel injury from a nearby landmine, according to the obituary.
While recovering at the hospital in Vietnam from his second injury during his second tour, he knew leaving the war wasn’t an option.
“I’d sit on the bunker line at night at the hospital and watch the fire fight round there on the perimeter and knew I was going back,” he said in the 2017 article.
In his final assignment, Hewitt was instrumental in the reactivation of the 10th Mountain Division (Light) at Fort Drum, New York; he served as the division’s first command sergeant major.
Hewitt is remembered by many who he served with him in the military. Almost everyone has a personal story to tell. He was called a “soldier’s soldier,” a friend, a father figure, leader by example and more.
Gary Dunlow remembers
Gary Dunlow is one of Hewitt’s best friends from his days in Vietnam. Dunlow lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, and continued to keep in touch with Hewitt until his death.
“I first met Buddy at Fort Benning in late March of 1964,” Dunlow said. “I was a new recruit. He was a sergeant. He was barking out commands that first day to new guys coming in. He stood out then and all the years thereafter. He was a real soldier’s soldier. We were in Vietnam together and were friends until his passing. He was my closest friend, more like a brother. He was probably the first man to ever say he loved me and me to him.”
“He was always military first, a professional soldier,” Dunlow said. “He stood out among men. He always had his men trained and ready.”
“I remember once he told a guy he needed a haircut before inspection,” Dunlow said.
Dunlow said the solder didn’t heed the warning so on inspection day Hewitt pulled him aside and started to trim his hair with hand clippers.
Dunlow compared Hewitt’s style of leading like a “medicine that taste bad going down but saves your life in the end.” He said Hewitt was a super guy; he wanted his men to learn everything they could to be prepared and always led by example.
“He never asked his men to do anything that he wouldn’t do,” Dunlow said. “I was one of the youngest guys in our company. He was shot up pretty bad (in Vietnam) and kept on fighting.”
Dunlow said after Vietnam they stayed close.
“I was living in Wilmington, and he was in Florence,” Dunlow said. “We would attend yearly reunions together (for their unit).”
Dunlow said whenever Hewitt was out and saw a soldier he would made a point of going over to talk with them. He said Hewitt would always encourage them to do their best and thank them for their service.
“He loved a soldier,” he said.
Hewitt always gave you a hug whenever he saw you, Dunlow said.
“He was sergeant first, Buddy later,” Dunlow said. “I will miss him. If I had to describe him in one word it would be ‘a soldier.’ It was his whole life. You could always depend on him.”
“I went to see him on a regular basis up until the pandemic,” Dunlow said. “I never met a finer man in my life.”
Tony Nadal remembers
Retired Army Colonel Ramon “Tony” Nadal said Hewitt was one of his squad leaders in Vietnam, where Nadal was commander of A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Calvary. They fought in the Battle of Ia Drang Valley at Landing Zone—X-ray in what Napal called one of the fiercest battles of the Vietnam War. He said more than 70 American soldiers were killed and 1,200 of the enemy in that three-day battle.
“He was terrific, terrific soldier,” Nadal said. “He had a lot of virtues. He had an uncanny ability to relate to soldiers.”
Nadal said he exuded confidence and concern for others.
“He was charismatic and dedicated,” Nadal said. “He was positive, enthusiastic and communicated well – three of the most important characteristics of a good leader.”
Nadal said his unit held a reunion every year for about 40 years and Hewitt was always there. He said they were truly a band of brothers.
He said Hewitt’s death will have a great effect on the men in his unit.
“His passing will be felt by many of us,” he said.
Vincent Myers remembers
“He was more like a father to me than a friend,” said Vincent Myers, who served in the Army with Hewitt. “I’ve known him since 1977. I was a squad leader when he was 1st sergeant. For me he was the senior guy. I respected him as the senior guy and as a person.”
Myers said that as a young, unmarried soldier he invited his girlfriend to come for a visit and her father wouldn’t allow it, Hewitt had his wife call and tell the father that the girl could stay at their home in Fort Benning.
He was the kind of guy that you want do your best for, Myers said, because he expected you to give nothing less than 100 percent and made you want to do your best.
“I always respected him,” Myers said. “He was the same caring father figure in and out of uniform. He was like a father and grandfather to me and my kids.”
Myers said Hewitt was a true Southern gentleman.
“What I learned from him, I applied as I moved up to the men under me,” Myers said. “I learned to be a leader.”
Myers said Hewitt had a way of steering a soldier in the right direction, especially if he thought the soldier might be in for the long haul.
Myers said before he got married he would go out and party on Friday nights. He remembers Hewitt waking him up the next morning at about 3:30 to go fishing. Myers said the first time he declined Hewitt told him it wasn’t an invitation he could turn down. The same thing happened the next weekend. By the third weekend, Myers said he decided to stay in on Friday night because he knew Hewitt would wake him up to go fishing on Saturday. He said that was Hewitt’s way of telling him he could be a professional soldier but going out drinking on the weekend wasn’t the way.
“We remained friends until be passed,” Myers said.
“I would describe him as honest, strong and loving,” Myers said. “He always led by example.”
“I think he would want to be remembered as a soldier, patriot and loving father figure,” Myers said. “Not only was he important to his own children but to thousands of other people’s children. He will be missed. There were a bunch of us who thought of him as a father figure, He was what a soldier should be. He was a hero. Nowadays that word is broadly used, but he was a true hero.”
Myers had a military career that spanned from 1972 to 2004 and retired from the Army as a command sergeant major.
Bruce Mallick remembers
“I worked for him at Fort Drum,” Mallick said. “I enjoyed him. He was very professional.”
Mallick said he was looking for housing and met Hewett’s wife, Janet.
“That is how our friendship started,” Mallick said. “He was great to work for. I never got chewed out by him.”
Mallick said you didn’t want that to happen.
“He was a soldier’s soldier,” Mallick said. “He was a good leader.”
Mallick eventually came to Florence with the ROTC department at Francis Marion University.
He said they were two of the 12 original members that started a new chapter of the Purple Heart Association in this area.
Hewitt’s daughter, Tracie Turner, said they were a military family. She said her father was a quiet person who didn’t seek the spotlight so when the movie “We Were Soldiers Once” and the book it was based on was written he didn’t want to be mentioned by name; however he was an integral part of the battle and sat in on conversations to make sure the time was portrayed accurately.
“He was highly decorated,” Turner said.
Among his awards and decorations listed in his obituary were the Silver Star, the Bronze Star Medal w/ V (3), the Purple Heart (3), the Meritorious Service Medal (3), the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and a number of others.
“He was fearless. He always made sure his boots were shined, this uniform pressed and his hair cut.”
Men say he was the best NCO they ever met, she said.
“He had a huge heart, a heart of gold,” Turner said. “He would do anything for anyone. He always gave 100 percent.”
She said he had a sense of humor, too.
“He never met a stranger,” she said. “He would embrace any soldier.”
Following his distinguished Army career, Hewitt went to work for Baker Business in Florence.
A memorial service with Military Honors is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022, at the Florence Veterans Park, an outdoor facility, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon and service from noon to 2 p.m. The Veterans Park is at 601 Woody Jones Blvd, Florence. Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Southern Hewitt, Sr. and Susie Baker Hewitt, two brothers, Jimmy Hewitt and Roger Hewitt, a son, Wade Turner, and a daughter, Tammy Turner Derrick, all of Florence.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Isgett Hewitt, a son Michael (Michelle) Hewitt of Johns Island, and two daughters Terry (Rick) Felder of Dunn, N.C. and Tracie L Turner of Florence, and two sisters, Janie Langston of Deland, Florida, and Sandra (Sonny) Powell of Florence. SC. He had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.