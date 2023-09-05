DARLINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Cancer Alliance will sponsor a "Building a Blueprint for Men's Health" event Saturday at the Arthur W Stanley Gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public.

The event, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will offer information on how to connect men to a medical home. The event will offer free health screens from CareSouth Carolina. Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will provide sponsor a raffle drawing. Lunch will be provided.

The program will include a question and answer session with a retired cancer surgeon, Dr. Gerald Wilson, information about lung cancer screening programs and prostate cancer screening services in the area from Amber Hollings, and a message from Thomas “T.C.” Sawyer of the Darlington County Foundation.

The Arthur W Stanley Gymnasium is at 100 Magnolia Street. To register or for information, call 803-920-9895.