Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. — COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too.

Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shut because of bats.

“They had to shut this facility down to the public because of the bats.” Caudle said. “It got in the hair of one of the employees. My concern is this has been going on for two years and it has been put off. We can’t put off things like this when the public is entering. This expense needs to be done immediately and not in next year’s budget.”

He joked that the bat had gotten into the hair and beard of Councilman Buddy Brand.

"He offered to pay for the whole thing but I think we should share it with the whole council," Caudle said.

The county council unanimously approved an allocation of up to $10,565 total from each of the nine councilmen's district infrastructure allocations to repair the roof of the facility to prevent bats from entering.