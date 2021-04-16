Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. — COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too.
Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shut because of bats.
“They had to shut this facility down to the public because of the bats.” Caudle said. “It got in the hair of one of the employees. My concern is this has been going on for two years and it has been put off. We can’t put off things like this when the public is entering. This expense needs to be done immediately and not in next year’s budget.”
He joked that the bat had gotten into the hair and beard of Councilman Buddy Brand.
"He offered to pay for the whole thing but I think we should share it with the whole council," Caudle said.
The county council unanimously approved an allocation of up to $10,565 total from each of the nine councilmen's district infrastructure allocations to repair the roof of the facility to prevent bats from entering.
In other action, the council also approved on third and final readings ordinances amending the county's zoning code and to rezone property off Alligator Road to allow for the development of a sand clay pit and an emergency ordinance to recommend the wearing of face masks in the county.
The council also approved on second reading an ordinance rezoning a property Hazelwood Lane to allow for the owner to place a single-wide mobile home and adding a Williamsburg County company to the county's industrial park agreement with that county.
The council also introduced but didn't vote on ordinances authorizing the issuance and sale of $5.1 million general obligation bonds and setting the county's 2021-2022 budget.
It approved a resolution to add a Ford Explorer to the county vehicle fleet for the Economic Development Partnership. The council also approved the purchase of the vehicle for $41,373 from Mike Reichenbach Ford.
The council appointed Will Tarte to the Board of Assessment Appeals to represent District 1.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith provided the council with updates on the status of projects included in the county's first and second penny sales tax plans at the meeting.
He said contractors are finishing up the final sections of the alternate truck route on U.S. 76 in Timmonsville. Smith said it is expected to be substantially completed by the end of May. Smith added that final pavement markings are being put on the Pamplico Highway between Hyman and Evergreen and that all lanes are open to traffic. He said final asphalt was planned to be laid between Florence and Evergreen in April with that section opening in May. Smith said that phase I of the Alligator Road project was expected to be complete in April with the entire project to be completed in summer 2024.
Smith said the county had completed improvements on 534 roads with the second penny funds. He added that the county gave notice to proceed on April 1 for resurfacing projects to begin on eight roads in District 1, six roads in District 7, eight roads in District 8, and 14 roads in District 9.
He said that during the month of March, environmental services assisted in rescuing 114 animals and cleaned one mile of roadway, collecting 800 pounds of litter.
Smith also said he was optimistic the county could begin using inmates to pick up litter again in May.