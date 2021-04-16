 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
0 comments

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too.

Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shut because of bats. 

“They had to shut this facility down to the public because of the bats.” Caudle said. “It got in the hair of one of the employees. My concern is this has been going on for two years and it has been put off. We can’t put off things like this when the public is entering. This expense needs to be done immediately and not in next year’s budget.”

He joked that the bat had gotten into the hair and beard of Councilman Buddy Brand. 

"He offered to pay for the whole thing but I think we should share it with the whole council," Caudle said. 

The county council unanimously approved an allocation of up to $10,565 total from each of the nine councilmen's district infrastructure allocations to repair the roof of the facility to prevent bats from entering. 

In other action, the council also approved on third and final readings ordinances amending the county's zoning code and to rezone property off Alligator Road to allow for the development of a sand clay pit and an emergency ordinance to recommend the wearing of face masks in the county.

The council also approved on second reading an ordinance rezoning a property Hazelwood Lane to allow for the owner to place a single-wide mobile home and adding a Williamsburg County company to the county's industrial park agreement with that county. 

The council also introduced but didn't vote on ordinances authorizing the issuance and sale of $5.1 million general obligation bonds and setting the county's 2021-2022 budget. 

It approved a resolution to add a Ford Explorer to the county vehicle fleet for the Economic Development Partnership. The council also approved the purchase of the vehicle for $41,373 from Mike Reichenbach Ford. 

The council appointed Will Tarte to the Board of Assessment Appeals to represent District 1. 

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith provided the council with updates on the status of projects included in the county's first and second penny sales tax plans at the meeting. 

He said contractors are finishing up the final sections of the alternate truck route on U.S. 76 in Timmonsville. Smith said it is expected to be substantially completed by the end of May. Smith added that final pavement markings are being put on the Pamplico Highway between Hyman and Evergreen and that all lanes are open to traffic. He said final asphalt was planned to be laid between Florence and Evergreen in April with that section opening in May. Smith said that phase I of the Alligator Road project was expected to be complete in April with the entire project to be completed in summer 2024. 

Smith said the county had completed improvements on 534 roads with the second penny funds. He added that the county gave notice to proceed on April 1 for resurfacing projects to begin on eight roads in District 1, six roads in District 7, eight roads in District 8, and 14 roads in District 9.

He said that during the month of March, environmental services assisted in rescuing 114 animals and cleaned one mile of roadway, collecting 800 pounds of litter.

Smith also said he was optimistic the county could begin using inmates to pick up litter again in May. 

Other Action by the Florence County Council

The council also:

>> Approved the sale of a surplus property at 2616 Paper Mill Road to John Hanna for $95,000; 

>> Awarded a contract to Palmetto Corporation of Florence to resurface the Third Loop Road extension for $52,635; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $30,000 from various council district's infrastructure funds to pay for improvements at the Leatherman Senior Center; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $30,000 from District 1 (Jason Springs) infrastructure funding allocation to assist Olanta with sewer repairs; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $21,000 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) road system fee funds for road stone for Maple Drive; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $19,250 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) road system fee funds for road stone for Hillcrest Circle; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $12,500 from District 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.) to Elmer Delara to hand clear the ditch on Mears Drive; 

>> 

>> Awarded a bid to Davis and Floyd of Columbia to perform a storm water survey pending contract negotiations; 

>> Awarded a bid to Kimley-Horne of Raleigh, N.C. to perform a long range transportation plan study. The study will be funded from already budgeted funds; 

>> Awarded a bid from Davis and Floyd of Florence for performance management of the county's third penny sales tax funds pending contract negotiations; and

>> Declared two buildings on the Britton Bostick site surplus and authorized their disposal. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police chief: Indianapolis shaken by mass shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert