FLORENCE, S.C. — Speakers at a Chamber of Commerce event called Thursday for a more inclusive community.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Duke Energy held their annual Building Bridges Leadership and Diversity Summit. The topic of discussion was racial and cultural sensitivity issues and women in the workplace

“These summits create a sense of inclusion,” said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “One of our main points at the Chamber of Commerce and as a community is to get people and businesses to understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. We want to provide the community and businesses with the tools and knowledge to create a more inclusive work atmosphere and in turn a more inclusive community.”

Echols said diversity exists and inclusion is something that businesses and the community must intentionally make room for. Echols said diversity is more than black and white.

“We have got to open our eyes,” Echols said. “Are we giving disabled people access? Do we have a ramp for them? Do we have a way for them to move around? We are often so busy worrying about color and shade that we don’t think about how other people have issues and are just as angry as we are. Where are we looking? Even as people of color, where are we looking? Are we looking beyond ourselves and our problems? Even though sometimes it is hard and sometimes we simply can’t.”

Florence city Councilman Bryan Braddock attended the event and said he was impressed by the turnout.

“I see several companies, nonprofits, and municipalities. It is very diverse in terms of turnout,'' he said. “This is an event that keeps growing and you can tell in Florence that these summits are having an impact. When you go to HopeHealth, when you go to Duke, when you go to Pepsi and other organizations in Florence, you see diversity.”

Braddock said he runs a homeless shelter and notices diversity there because no one is immune to homelessness.

“We see diversity every day with the homeless shelter. It teaches us that homelessness knows no bounds and it helps us to meet people where they are,” Braddock said. “We tend to think of diversity as black and white, but we have the Indian community, which is growing, the Hispanic community and Asian community. We are an international city now and we see a lot more in terms of diversity.”

Dr. Marc David, associate vice president at Florence Darlington Technical College, was one of the speakers for the morning session.

David said this is the Diversity Summit’s second time at Tech. He said it was good thing to have the summit at Tech because it promotes diversity not only for businesses and the Florence community, but for Florence Darlington Technical College.

David said that diversity is simply about having different insights.

"We talk a lot about race and gender, but I think we need to talk about diversity of thought as well,” David said. “At tech, we have a very diverse population and I think that having that diverse population means that we need faculty and diverse staff as well. We are moving in the direction of diversifying our staff because our students need faculty that look like them and come from the background they come from.”

During a Q&A session, Monica G. Hannah from HopeHealth asked a question of Dr. Marc David.

“At HopeHealth we are trying to make our programs inclusive and equitable,” Hannah said. “I think this is something that all businesses should do. A lot of times people don’t know what equity means. Just because something is equal does not mean that it is equitable. Can you speak on that?”

David gave an example.

“When we were going through the pandemic, we had some students who were going through some challenges,” David said. “We had faculty who were in the mindset of here is the rule and it doesn't change. But we must understand that there are certain people who have certain difficulties and we cannot apply that rule in the same way, David continued.

“In order to make it equitable, we have to level the playing field by providing an opportunity that may not be available for that person, so they can achieve in spite of the challenges they are faced with.”

Echols said equity didn’t mean that I want a piece of your pie, it means that I want what is due to me. I want my pie.

