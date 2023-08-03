FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect in the early Wednesday morning burglary of a Florence sporting goods store.

About 5 a.m. a person broke into Irby Street Sporting Goods at 1333 South Irby Street and took 18 guns, according to a release from the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80174. People can also use a sheriff’s office app for iPhone and Android phones to leave a tip or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee at 1-888-CRIME SC. In some cases Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.