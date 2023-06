FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in finding a burglar who entered a residence on Rockwood Lane on June 21.

The burglar, who was masked and hooded, stole a Playstation 5 and a pistol, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The burglary was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 360.