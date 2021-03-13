Business climate in Florence improves as people receive COVID vaccine

Poston said she was completely closed for two and half weeks at the beginning of the COVID outbreak.

After that, there was very little in-store shopping until about Christmas, she said.

For the past two and half weeks, Poston said, people have been walking in her shop saying they have received their two doses of the COVID vaccine and feel free to come inside.

“A lot of people told us they haven’t been in a store in a year,” she said.

Poston said she is optimistic about the coming Easter and Mother’s Day. Those are normally two busy times of the year for her.

“I am optimistic that business will be much better than last year at this time,” she said.

Business is not back to normal, Poston said. “We still have to continue to wear mask and social distance to keep everyone safe.”

“This has been a very challenging year, but God has provided for our every need,” she said. “It has been wonderful to see how God provided for us every time there was a need.”

Poston said Gov. Henry McMaster was very helpful in that he used safe guidelines and wise decision making, especially for small businesses, through this pandemic.