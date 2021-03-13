Business climate in Florence improves as people receive COVID vaccine

FLORENCE, S.C. — A year ago business owners in the area were anxious and fearful of what the COVID pandemic would mean to their livelihood.
Wearing masks and social distancing became the norm for nearly a year. Since people have started receiving the COVID vaccine, store owners are seeing an improvement in the business climate and hope this is the start of a turnaround.
Gov. Henry McMaster has just lifted mandates on face coverings in South Carolina’s government office buildings and restaurants. It will be up to state administrative officials and restaurant operators to develop their own guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic. Florence continues to have a mask mandate in place.
What has the past year been like for businesses in the area and what are their hopes for the near future now that people are getting the vaccine?
Top Hat
Laurie Crouse, owner of Top Hat Special Teas in downtown Florence, said she has been open for inside dining since June. She said business was curbside-only from March to June 2020. There was a week of patio dining, and then she opened indoors. Masks are still required.
Crouse said businesses has definitely picked up.
“We have been busy,” she said. “People are getting more comfortable since the number of (COVID) cases has gone down and more people are getting the vaccine.”
Crouse said she is seeing more senior adults out eating. She said most have gotten the vaccine.
She is optimistic about the future as more and more people are vaccinated.
And she said she is preparing for a rush of orders for the take and bake scones, which are very popular at Easter.
Hours are Monday through Friday.
“We are open on Saturdays for teas,” Crouse said.
Top Hat Special Teas is in downtown Florence at 234 W. Evans St.
CYNTHIA – Apparel & Shoes
Cynthia Poston, owner of CYNTHIA – Apparel & Shoes, at 1935 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, said it has been a very, very challenging year for retail and other small businesses.
“I started out in business 37 years ago,” Poston said, “by appointment only.”
She said this year was like going back to her roots. To keep business going and to the meet the needs of her loyal customer base, Poston made home delivery and curbside service available.
“I have wonderful clientele that I have developed over the past 37 years,” Poston said.
Poston said she took the opportunity to check on her customers, make deliveries and allow them to drive by and pick up what they needed. Poston said she even placed a rack outside with clothing and shoes for customers to come make their selections.
Poston said she was completely closed for two and half weeks at the beginning of the COVID outbreak.
After that, there was very little in-store shopping until about Christmas, she said.
For the past two and half weeks, Poston said, people have been walking in her shop saying they have received their two doses of the COVID vaccine and feel free to come inside.
“A lot of people told us they haven’t been in a store in a year,” she said.
Poston said she is optimistic about the coming Easter and Mother’s Day. Those are normally two busy times of the year for her.
“I am optimistic that business will be much better than last year at this time,” she said.
Business is not back to normal, Poston said. “We still have to continue to wear mask and social distance to keep everyone safe.”
“This has been a very challenging year, but God has provided for our every need,” she said. “It has been wonderful to see how God provided for us every time there was a need.”
Poston said Gov. Henry McMaster was very helpful in that he used safe guidelines and wise decision making, especially for small businesses, through this pandemic.
“A lot of good help is out there,” she said. “I thank the Lord we are still here after 37 years of business. That is in part to good, loyal customers and the relationship we have built over the years.”
Hoffman and Hoffman
Hoffman and Hoffman, a men’s clothing store at 2618 Second Loop Road in Florence, continued to serve its customers during the past year of COVID.
Hoffman and Hoffman has been in business in Florence for more than 25 years.
Owner Charles Hoffman said his shop never closed its doors, but he didn’t have a lot of business during some of that time.
“People are tired of other people telling them to stay locked away,” Hoffman said. “They are ready to get out.”
He said his business has picked up since people have started getting the vaccine.
“We are looking forward to Easter,” he said.
Hoffman is optimistic about the future. He said he will rely on the “good Lord to take care of it.”
Chick-fil-A
Blake Pate, owner of the Chick-fil-A outside Magnolia Mall, said his restaurant is still not open inside even though Gov. McMaster lifted mandatory face coverings in South Carolina restaurants a few days ago. The city of Florence’s emergency mask ordinance that requires face coverings to be worn inside any retail and food-service business within City limits is still in effect, he said. Pate said the safety and health of his team members comes first, and he is doing the best he can for his team and his customers.
Pate said that due to the nature of his business with drive-thru service the effect of COVID has not been as great on him as some other restaurants that did not have a drive-thru. He said his business supports those challenges better than others.
Pate said his team works hard to get people served and on their way and they work diligently at making sure customers have straws, napkins, and condiments before leaving the drive-thru line.
“We do our best to get it right,” Pate said.
He said this year has been challenging for everyone.
“We have fared the best we could to keep our team members and customers safe and to produce the best Chick-fil-A product possible,” Pate said.
He said his Chick-fil-A will soon open for inside dining, but not before it is safe do so for his team and his customers.
Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln
Mike Reichenbach, owner of Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln and chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said the auto industry has seen its fair share of disruption within the last 12 months.
“The largest impact came in the form of new vehicle supply shortages due to COVID outbreaks and concerns within the manufacturing plants,” Reichenbach said. “On the retail side, automotive dealerships were able to quickly adapt to CDC guidelines, such as mask wearing, social distancing and cleaning protocols in order to keep our employees, customers and vendors safe. While the changes were not always easy, we realized the daunting responsibility to keep people safe.”
Reichenbach said that the new vehicle supply has still not returned to pre-COVID levels, largely due to problems with suppliers, but for the most part customers and employees have adjusted to the current business protocols.
“A person’s vehicle is usually the second largest purchase most people every make, with their home being the largest,” Reichenbach said. “Because reliable transportation is vital for people to get to work, get to school, pick up medicine, buy groceries, etc., adjusting to Covid’s impact was more of a necessity than an option. Our service department and collision center have been busier than ever because customers who weren’t in a position to buy still needed their vehicles repaired.”
Reichenbach said he hasn’t seen any significant changes since the vaccine has been offered. He said he has continued to remain cautious and careful with protocols, takin all reasonable measures to protect the most vulnerable.
Reichenbach said that because the use of virtual conversations and meetings has increased since COVID, he thinks customers will increase their use of technology to research vehicles remotely.
“In fact, I suspect customers will do much of their investigation and shopping online, up to a point,” he said. “Ultimately, we’ve witnessed that the vast majority of customers still want to test drive, sit in, walk around and even smell a vehicle (nothing quite like the new car smell) before finally purchasing it. With a vehicle being such a large and important purchase, most customers seem to want to finalize the purchase in person.”
Magnolia Mall
Shanna Wilson, marketing and administrative coordinator — PREIT/Magnolia Mall, said all retailers in the mall are now open for business.
“We have signage in place demonstrating the proper way to wear a mask to be in accordance with the Florence County COVID mandates,” Wilson said.
She said since reopening retail stores at the mall they have welcomed “more and more shoppers back and look forward to welcoming back even more as new retailers and experiences will be announced very soon.”
“Retailers are hopeful that things will return to a new normal very soon,” Wilson said. “Retailers are optimistic for the spring season. This time of year brings about warmer weather, and we all love a reason to shop for a new wardrobe.”
Wilson hinted to something new at the mall.
“Stay tuned for an exciting announcement very soon for a new concept opening at Magnolia Mall,” Wilson said.