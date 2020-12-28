BUSINESS YEAR IN REVIEW: Restaurants struggled after governor ordered closings

Third in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — The top business story of 2020 has to be the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and industries, large and small. No industry was hit harder than the country’s restaurant industry. The Pee Dee was no exception.
Restaurants faced their own set of challenges during the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster in mid-March issued an order that all bars and restaurants close in-house service to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Especially hard hit were small, family-owned local establishments. Many in Florence had to adapt and make changes to the way they do business. Some restaurants closed to inside dining and turned to curbside, to-go orders only and drive-thru services or delivery service, while others closed completely, and for some the closings became permanent.
Jackie Travis, owner of Wholly Smokin’ in downtown Florence, told the Morning News in March that her dining room was closed, and the way she does business would be changing temporarily.
“We are changing our business model to not only have Waitr delivery service but curbside service as well,” Travis said. “We are rolling out a new menu for box lunches.”
The restaurant prepared a menu for evening pickup. Her menu was placed on sandwich board signs outside the restaurant and on social media.
“We are going to see a lot of people in the restaurant industry whose lives will be affected by this mandate,” Travis predicted. “Wholly Smokin’ isn’t going anywhere. We are going to do all we can to get through this together.”
Holt Bros. BBQ, 1720 Burger Bar and Jack’s Place owner Jack Holt tried a different approach to staying busy as he and his family began to navigate the difficult times ahead. Holt began feeding school children, who were now learning from home, free from Jack’s Place.
He also turned to Waitr delivery service, curbside service, walk-in and pickup at all of his locations.
“We don’t have a drive-thru, but we are thankful for those who do,” Holt said. “We are going to use our staff for to-go orders and try to get creative.”
“We have been presented with an impossible situation,” said Dale Barth, owner of Red Bone Alley at the Florence Mall and Town Hall in downtown Florence. “We are trying to feed people curbside and pickup, trying family-size portions.”
Barth echoed the thoughts of many restaurateurs when he said, “We are trying to stay open; everyone is trying to save jobs. … I’ve been in the business for about 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.
“Family-owned, small businesses are being hit hard. The little guy is going to have a hard time staying open. Restaurant folks are resilient, and we will get through this, but it will take an effort on everyone’s part.”
By early May, restaurants in South Carolina were allowed to open their dining rooms at half capacity after being ordered to shut down in-dining in March by McMaster.
Some restaurants eagerly opened their doors while others chose to remain closed a little longer. Everyone was trying to figure out ways to make social distancing work in their individual restaurants while keeping employees and customers as safe as possible.
Red Bone Alley opened at 50 percent capacity with tables 8 feet apart.
David Poland, general manager, said Red Bone was "encouraging wearing masks and gloves.”
Poland said the outdoor seating went well. People will still have that option as well as curbside.
“We are concentrating on day to day,” Poland said.
Holt said things would be a little different as all three restaurants reopened for inside dining.
He said customers seemed to feel comfortable with the outside dining and hopefully that would pave the way for them to feel comfortable dining inside.
Holt said customers still would have the option to dine outside, or use curbside pickup and drive-thru service.
Holt said one good thing that has come out of the new guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing is that people have become a lot more cautious about spreading germs.
Top Hat Special Teas was another Florence restaurant to reopen for inside dining in May.
Owner Laurie Crouse said she would alternate tables in her restaurant to comply with social distancing and guidelines for indoor dining, allowing 50 percent capacity.
Like so many, Crouse said, “we will have to figure it all out as we go.”
Crouse reopened using paper plates and plastic utensils. No fine china or her trademark tea cups.
“It has been like a roller coaster ride,” Crouse said. “But we have made it through and celebrated our 20th anniversary on May 3. Failure wasn’t an option.”
Blake Pate, owner of the Chick-fil-A outside Magnolia Mall, is still open at the drive-thru, but no inside dining is offered.
The end of the year has brought another spike in cases of COVID-19 and a vaccine that will hopefully be available to all by springtime. Only time will tell what is in store for restaurants in 2021.