BUSINESS YEAR IN REVIEW: Restaurants struggled after governor ordered closings

“We are going to see a lot of people in the restaurant industry whose lives will be affected by this mandate,” Travis predicted. “Wholly Smokin’ isn’t going anywhere. We are going to do all we can to get through this together.”

Holt Bros. BBQ, 1720 Burger Bar and Jack’s Place owner Jack Holt tried a different approach to staying busy as he and his family began to navigate the difficult times ahead. Holt began feeding school children, who were now learning from home, free from Jack’s Place.

He also turned to Waitr delivery service, curbside service, walk-in and pickup at all of his locations.

“We don’t have a drive-thru, but we are thankful for those who do,” Holt said. “We are going to use our staff for to-go orders and try to get creative.”

“We have been presented with an impossible situation,” said Dale Barth, owner of Red Bone Alley at the Florence Mall and Town Hall in downtown Florence. “We are trying to feed people curbside and pickup, trying family-size portions.”

Barth echoed the thoughts of many restaurateurs when he said, “We are trying to stay open; everyone is trying to save jobs. … I’ve been in the business for about 40 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.