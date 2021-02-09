Businesses are hoping for a robust Valentine's this year

Angela Pecca, owner of Consider the Lilies, says wholesale deliveries have been slow at times since COVID started. She said they are having trouble finding truckers to make deliveries.

“I hope we get flowers in,” Pecca said early in the week.

She doesn’t anticipate this Valentine’s Day to be as busy as last year due to Valentine’s falling on Sunday. She said orders will be spread out over several days because the shop doesn't deliver on Sundays.

Pecca said she has been in the floral business for a long time and last year was the best ever. She said it ran smoothly.

“But that was before COVID,” she said. “I didn’t plan as big a Mother’s Day, but I actually did very well.”

She said a lot of people weren’t able to see their mothers, and they sent flowers. She is hoping they will send flowers this Valentine’s Day, too.

“I’m just not sure what to expect for Valentine’s,” she said.