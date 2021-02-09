Businesses are hoping for a robust Valentine's this year

FLORENCE, S.C. — This is the first Valentine’s Day since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Flowers, candy, cards, jewelry and dining out are still ways to say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day.
Businesses in the area are being creative with their offerings while being mindful of the pandemic. Most strongly suggest making plans early whether dining out, sending flowers, picking up a box of chocolates, a card or some other special gift.
Some businesses are having difficulty predicting the availability of goods as shipping delays have occurred during the pandemic. Social distancing, wearing masks and limited capacity remain in place.
The pandemic, coupled with the fact Valentine’s Day occurs on Sunday this year, could mean a less successful Valentine’s for some businesses, but there are still lots of options to choose from to make the day special.
Chocobella
This will be the Chocobella’s first Valentine’s Day in downtown Florence. The shop, at 114 N. Dargan St. in Florence, sells gelato, a popular frozen treat considered more gourmet than ice cream, paired with a wide array of fine Belgian chocolate creations. Chocolates are available both individually and by the box.
Co-owner Ranny Starnes said she opened the boutique gelato and fine Belgian chocolates shop on Small Business Saturday in November 2020, just before back-to-back holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It has been nonstop since Christmas,” Starnes said.
For Valentine’s Chocobella is offering handmade boxes of Belgian chocolates in eight-piece, 16-piece and 30-piece options and colorful bonbons.
Starnes said they have added some new flavors to the lineup that are Valentine inspired. These will include chocolate, strawberry and cheesecake flavors, along with red velvet cake.
Starnes said the shop began preparing for Valentine’s Day in January because it takes four to seven days for a single run of 2,800 chocolates.
Marvin James is Starnes’ partner.
All orders are to-go, but those who are social distancing and don’t want to come in the shop can order at the walk-up window on the side of the building, which is beside News 13’s downtown office, near the corner of Dargan and Evans.
To place orders for Valentine’s Day or for store hours, call 843-702-2023.
Edible Arrangements
Another tasty gift idea for Valentine’s is an arrangement or chocolate-covered fruit from Edible Arrangements in downtown Florence, at 130 N. Dargan St.
Owner Collin Perry said their 12-count chocolate-covered strawberry box is the preferred gift item at Valentine's. Chocolate-dipped and heart-fruit in arrangements are also available.
Due to COVID-19, he said, supplies are not as readily available this year and suggests placing orders early.
This year, in addition to edible fruit, the store will offer mini-cheesecake, brownies and cookies, along with a few gift items.
Perry said business has been up and down during the last year due to COVID, but things appear to be getting better.
“It is starting to pick up,” he said.
Other changes due to COVID include the number of temporary helpers who will be on hand this year. He said normally he hires about 30 temps, but this year there will only be six temps. Masks and social distancing will be required.
For pickup orders, customers are asked to go to the back door of the store.
Edible Arrangements also delivers to homes and businesses in the Florence and Timmonsville ZIP code area.
Call 843-679-2007or visit the store's website to place orders.
Saying “I love you” with flowers is a tradition with red roses the most requested. One florist said she is hoping to have an ample supply, but she isn’t sure wholesale deliveries will arrive even though orders have been placed.
Consider the Lilies
Angela Pecca, owner of Consider the Lilies, says wholesale deliveries have been slow at times since COVID started. She said they are having trouble finding truckers to make deliveries.
“I hope we get flowers in,” Pecca said early in the week.
She doesn’t anticipate this Valentine’s Day to be as busy as last year due to Valentine’s falling on Sunday. She said orders will be spread out over several days because the shop doesn't deliver on Sundays.
Pecca said she has been in the floral business for a long time and last year was the best ever. She said it ran smoothly.
“But that was before COVID,” she said. “I didn’t plan as big a Mother’s Day, but I actually did very well.”
She said a lot of people weren’t able to see their mothers, and they sent flowers. She is hoping they will send flowers this Valentine’s Day, too.
“I’m just not sure what to expect for Valentine’s,” she said.
Although a dozen roses is the most popular floral gift on Valentine’s Day, Pecca said she encourages customers to consider mixed arrangements that include roses. She said a bouquet with a variety of flowers offers a mixture of textures and colors which make the roses “pop” in the bouquet. She said they come in all price ranges.
Consider the Lilies has a variety of arrangement options to choose from and also offers delivery. Pecca also has a wide selection of gifts for women and men. Items such as jewelry, fragrances, candles, lotions and sugar scrubs are available at Consider the Lilies.
For those not comfortable with close contact, Pecca said they will deliver the bouquet, ring the door bell and stand back.
Consider the Lilies is at 184 W. Evans St. in downtown Florence. To place orders, call 843-472-5202.
Tally’s Florist
Tally’s Florist in Florence is prepared for one of its busiest days of the year. Janice Langston, an employee for 30 years, said the store has roses, candy, balloons and stuffed animals for customers to send on Valentine’s.
With Valentine’s Day being on Sunday this year, Langston said, if tradition holds true, the holiday will be a little slower than if it were on a weekday. Orders will go out on Friday and Saturday, she said.
She said since most of their orders are taken over the phone or on their website COVID isn’t a significant problem with flower deliveries. She said most people are OK with coming inside for pick up if everyone is wearing masks.
Delivery options are available. Visit the website or call 843-679-2007 to place your order.
Kevin Lear on Main
Kevin Lear will experience his first Valentine’s Day in Hartsville at his new brick-and-mortar store at 129 W. Carolina Ave. Lear opened downtown in the old Vacuum Center building in October.
Lear said he is partnering with the Sweet Shop in Hartsville to offer flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries for pickup or delivery.
Lear has been in the business for more than 30 years, first doing weddings and events before opening his first storefront 21 years ago.
Lear said he is known for his arrangements that are light and airy with lots of greenery.
Jewelry is also a favorite gift for Valentine’s, and many men use the occasion to propose to their sweethearts.
Reeds
Engagement rings are very popular at Valentine’s, said Dee Dee Bergeron, store manager of Reeds at Magnolia Mall. She said the store also sells a lot of Pandora jewelry for Valentine’s.
Bergeron said Pandora is a boutique within the store.
While some stores are short on merchandise, Bergeron said Reeds has a good supply.
Bergeron said they are already seeing an increase in business for Valentine’s.
Hotel Florence
To toast the holiday, Hotel Florence is offering two festive packages: the Massage Staycation and the Bed & Breakfast for those who want to get away but not too far from home.
The Massage Staycation is a one-night stay in one of the hotel's King Rooms, a 60-minute massage, a bottle of champagne and a local flower arrangement.
The Bed and Breakfast is a one-night stay in a King Room, two breakfast certificates to enjoy at Hotel Florence’s restaurant, Victors, a bottle of champagne and flower arrangement by a local florist.
Both can be booked through Feb. 28, subject to availability.
Packages can be booked by calling Hotel Florence at 843-629-0100.
Spa at Hotel Florence
The Spa at Hotel Florence is offering four Valentine's Day spa packages that include options like manicures, facials, and individual or couples massages. Book online at hotelflorencespa.com.
Victors
After being inside for months due to COVID, a night out for dinner at your favorite restaurant might be just the thing, but if you are still not ready go out, Victors will help you prepare your own romantic Valentine’s dinner at home with Victors’ Cook at Home Baskets.
Start with a fresh homemade soup, choosing from She Crab, Shrimp Bisque or Smoked Duck and White Bean.
For an entrée choose herb roasted bone-in chicken breast with marsala mushroom sauce, black angus beef tenderloin with cabernet jus, seared salmon filet with scampi cream sauce or Atlantic blue crab cake with cilantro chili butter.
There are several sides to choose from and dessert.
A champagne option with flutes is available.
Victors is also offering a dozen Valentine’s cookies boxed and ready to decorate. The box includes icing and sprinkles.
General manager Cooper Thomas said they will be keeping it simple with the regular menu for dining on the patio at Victors and inside for a more casual atmosphere with Vick’s menu.
For orders and restaurant hours, call 843-665-0846 or email jmurray@victorsflorence.com.
The Loft
The Loft in downtown Florence is planning a Valentine’s Soulful Sunday with entertainment while you dine, said Joy Walker.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with complimentary wine from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner will start at 6 p.m.
Walker said they will be serving a four-course meal, beginning with appetizers. Entrée will be a choice of salmon, crab cakes with rice and broccoli, side salad and dessert, prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, side salad and dessert or Cajun shrimp or chicken fettucine alfredo with broccoli and side salad.
For reservations, call 843-206-7355.
The DIY Place Florence
If a gift you make yourself is more your style for Valentine’s Day, you can complete one of many Valentine’s Day-themed DIY projects. Make it a couple’s unique date night. They also have project options for children wanting to make something special for a family member.
Stop by on Tuesdays through Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.
The DIY Place Florence is downtown at 157 W. Evans St.
For more information call 843-799-1226.