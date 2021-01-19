Businesses play big role in supporting Help 4 Kids Florence

Fourth in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – Support from the business community in and around Florence is a big reason why hungry children have something to eat on weekends in Florence County
Help 4 Kids Florence orchestrates an operation that puts bags of food in students’ hands each Friday during the school year. Businesses such as Pepsi of Florence, GE Healthcare and EmployReward Solutions Inc. and Raines Hospitality play a big role in that operation.
During Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, which started Sunday, Help 4 Kids Florence President Diane Welsh appreciates the help that comes from businesses.
Why is an enterprise such as Pepsi of Florence involved with Help 4 Kids Florence?
“Pepsi of Florence is a locally owned company with roots that run deep in this community,” said Tammy Hicks, and executive assistant/pricing coordinator for Pepsi of Florence. “We will celebrate our 85th anniversary this year as a local business.
“While this is something that we get really excited about, it is also an ongoing reminder about the opportunity we have to serve and give back to a community that has given so much to us for such a long time!”
Hicks said Pepsi of Florence loves to offer goods and services for agencies that serve those in need, and it loves to work directly with families and individuals as well.
“Supporting Help 4 Kids has proven to be a great opportunity to extend our reach to a group that has a tremendous need,” Hicks said. “We hate the fact that there are so many children that rely on this great agency to provide meals each weekend that otherwise would go without … but we love to do everything we can to help serve and meet their needs!
“Thank you to everyone at Help 4 Kids for the ministry you provide! We are so thankful for you and for the opportunity to work alongside you!”
Chrystal Johnson at GE Healthcare says she is blessed to work for a company that encourages and supports its employees in giving back to their community.
“Being able to support and volunteer with Help 4 Kids in their mission to defeat childhood hunger is important, because it helps us be a part of the building and improving the communities that we live and work in,” she said.
“Back in April of last year, GE Healthcare was able to provide a $5,000 grant to help provide and support the Help 4 Kids organization. GE Healthcare recognizes that the demand for food is increasing and a top priority in a long list of community needs.
“Even during these unprecedented times of COVID-19, our team of volunteers in Florence has been able to safely volunteer more than 96 hours in packing bags and donating food to the Help 4 Kids organization.
“The passion to give back and work together to make a difference in our community is something that I hope other companies and individuals will follow to help defeat and remove childhood hunger once and for all.”
Tripp Carter is the project director at EmployReward Solutions Inc. He explained his company’s involvement with Help 4 Kids Florence simply.
“We are proud to be a sponsor with such an important program that devotes all of its resources to providing a critical service to children in the local community,” he said. “The volunteers that make Help 4 Kids the wonderful organization that it is are passionate about ensuring our community’s children are food secure.”
Raines Hospitality supports Help 4 Kids Florence because it is a way to directly give to the needs of hungry children in the community, said Cadie Sneed.
“Several years ago Raines was looking for a way to give back to our Florence community, and when we read that Help 4 Kids Florence spends 97.4% of all their donations on food, we knew that this was the place for Raines,” she said.
“The all-volunteer group is easy to work with. Raines enjoys the hands-on experience it gives us.”
Being able to engage in the process of packing the bags with food items to fill the week-end hunger gap of children is wonderful, Sneed added.
“Actually being involved with the process of feeding children is an enormous impact of each person who volunteers,” she said. “Raines group feels that helping hunger children is helping the future of everyone.”
For Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, Help 4 Kids Florence is collecting Vienna sausages for its weekly food bags.
If people would like to donate Vienna sausages or Chef Boyardee canned items, Welsh said they can be dropped off at Savvy Magazine, 2011-B Second Loop Road; KJ Markets, 2300 Pamplico Highway, 525 S. Ebenezer; Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road; and Hoffmeyer Baptist, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road.
Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can do so by sending it this address: Help4Kids, 252 S. Dargan Street, 29506.