Businesses play big role in supporting Help 4 Kids Florence

“Supporting Help 4 Kids has proven to be a great opportunity to extend our reach to a group that has a tremendous need,” Hicks said. “We hate the fact that there are so many children that rely on this great agency to provide meals each weekend that otherwise would go without … but we love to do everything we can to help serve and meet their needs!

“Thank you to everyone at Help 4 Kids for the ministry you provide! We are so thankful for you and for the opportunity to work alongside you!”

Chrystal Johnson at GE Healthcare says she is blessed to work for a company that encourages and supports its employees in giving back to their community.

“Being able to support and volunteer with Help 4 Kids in their mission to defeat childhood hunger is important, because it helps us be a part of the building and improving the communities that we live and work in,” she said.

“Back in April of last year, GE Healthcare was able to provide a $5,000 grant to help provide and support the Help 4 Kids organization. GE Healthcare recognizes that the demand for food is increasing and a top priority in a long list of community needs.